InspiringApps Adds Jonathan Laramy as Director of Sales

Jonathan has deep experience navigating complex sales cycles with multiple project owners at all levels of the organization. With a successful history of establishing and nurturing long-term relationships with strategic customers, Jonathan brings loyalty, integrity, and transparency to the InspiringApps organization.



“InspiringApps has enjoyed steady organic growth for years. I’m excited that Jonathan will help to accelerate that growth, especially with enterprise customers, which has been the source of much of our new business in recent years. Jonathan’s style and approach to sales are very much aligned with our practices at InspiringApps,” Brad Weber, president and CEO of InspiringApps said.



“App development has so much potential to improve customer experiences and help companies communicate better with their teams. I’m honored to be a part of InspiringApps, and looking forward to bringing innovative solutions to more enterprise companies,” Jonathan said.



Jonathan’s experience spans various industries, including retail, manufacturing, on-demand services, real estate, property management, and music. Jonathan launched his career as a key sales manager at Move.com, one of the most successful dotcom companies of the early 2000s, and has enjoyed a successful career in sales in more than a half-dozen companies.



About InspiringApps

