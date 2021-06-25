Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Daugherty Business Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Star Tribune Names Daugherty a 2021 Top Workplace

Minneapolis, MN, June 25, 2021 --(



This is the fifth consecutive year the Daugherty Minneapolis office has been recognized for this award.



For additional information about this recognition, visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/daugherty-business-s/.



About Daugherty Business Solutions

For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.



About Energage

Energage offers professional services to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve sustainable competitive advantage. Minneapolis, MN, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.This is the fifth consecutive year the Daugherty Minneapolis office has been recognized for this award.For additional information about this recognition, visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/daugherty-business-s/.About Daugherty Business SolutionsFor over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.About EnergageEnergage offers professional services to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve sustainable competitive advantage. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

John Hartmann

(800) 737-8200



www.daugherty.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daugherty Business Solutions