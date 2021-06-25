Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Baker Pool & Spa Press Release

Baker Pool, a St. Louis Spa Dealer Serving Ballwin, Manchester and Oakville, MO., Publishes Timely Guide on Controlling Back Pain Using a Backyard Hot Tub

Baker Pool & Spa, a Hot Spring Spas Dealer Near Ballwin, Manchester, and Oakville, Missouri Share 3 Ways to Control Back Pain in the Hot Tub

Ballwin, MO, June 25, 2021



"Pain and discomfort make everything more difficult. But when your back is the problem, life stops,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. When medication fails to bring relief and back pain prevents people from doing the things they enjoy, a hot tub can help. With massage, heat, and more, here are 3 ways to control back pain in the family hot tub.



Banish Stress That Triggers Pain - There’s a direct link between stress and pain. The more tension people feel, the more the body responds with tight, stiff muscles. Relieving built-up stress or finding ways to manage it more effectively is a smart way to eliminate tension-triggered back pain. A relaxing soak in the family spa reduces stress while improving oxygen and nutrient delivery to cells and tissues.



Massage Away the Hurt - When severe back pain hits, one of the fastest ways to get relief is massage. But scheduling time with a personal therapist takes budget, something few people have. A hot tub at home is a great alternative, offering the customized attention people need. Plus, water is buoyant, meaning anyone can relax without strain or pressure from body weight interfering. Hydromassage is an easy solution and an effective way to quickly target the shoulders, neck, or upper back.



Pain-Free Exercise for Increased Flexibility – Many experts believe that it’s possible to reduce the severity and frequency of back pain with regular exercise. Yet physical activity isn’t always easy and can inflame a damaged back even more. Here’s where the hot tub can really help. Water is a cushioned environment, making movement easy and effortless. Once submerged, body weight reduces by as much as 90 percent! In addition, with buoyancy to support, a daily routine of light stretching and strength training can keep recurring back pain at bay.



To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.



About Us

Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.



Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.



To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.



John McCormick

Baker Pool & Spa

6 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

John McCormick

636-532-3133



https://BakerPool.com



