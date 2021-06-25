Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota Press Release

Receive press releases from Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota: By Email RSS Feeds: Hot Spring Spas of Minneapolis, a Hot Tubs, Swim Spas, Sauna Dealer in Woodbury, Publishes 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage

Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer in Woodbury Minnesota Offering Swim Spas and Saunas Shares 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage

Woodbury, MN, June 25, 2021 --(



“One of the defining characteristics of a hot tub spa is hydromassage. The combination of intense heat, rejuvenating jet massage, and buoyant water create a unique and soothing environment for relaxation,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. But a spa is more than just a way to relax, it’s actually a smart tool for health and wellness. Here are 3 amazing benefits you can get today from hot tub massage.



Medicine Free Pain Relief - People don’t need to be diagnosed with arthritis to understand pain. With a hot tub at home, it’s easy to target aches and pains using powerful jet massage. A few minutes in the spa is all it takes to get the blood pumping and soothe a stiff, achy body. Soaking in a backyard spa is an all-natural way to feel better fast.



Easy Stress Management - Elevated stress that goes unmanaged can create all kinds of problems. Sometimes it’s restless sleep or tension pain. For others, high stress leads to a more serious condition. In all cases, stress needs to be managed. Investing in a backyard spa gives people access to the benefits of reduced stress, decreased tension, and a relaxed, healthy feeling from the comfort of home.



An Easy Way to Boost Happiness - What really happens when the muscles and joints experience the kneading sensation of massage? Well, for one, massage opens the delivery channels for more oxygen and nutrients to get to the cells, which helps restore lost energy and vitality. But a great massage, especially in the hot tub, elevates mood too. With each relaxing sensation, the body can produce endorphins, which keep you happy, healthy, and upbeat.



Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.



About Us

Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.



To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.



Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville

14350 Buck Hill Rd.

Burnsville, MN 55306

952-933-9040



Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury

650 Commerce Dr., Suite 150

Woodbury, MN 55125

651-731-9745



Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth

14100 21st Ave. N, Suite B

Plymouth, MN 55447

763-450-5310



Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa

10860 Hickman Rd.

Clive, IA 50325

515-270-8702



Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa

18134 Highway 71

Carroll, IA 51401

712-792-3376



Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park

244 Okoboji Grove Rd. N

Arnolds Park, IA 51360

712-332-7928 Woodbury, MN, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota, a hot tub, lap pool, and infrared sauna dealer located in Woodbury, MN., publishes 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage.“One of the defining characteristics of a hot tub spa is hydromassage. The combination of intense heat, rejuvenating jet massage, and buoyant water create a unique and soothing environment for relaxation,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. But a spa is more than just a way to relax, it’s actually a smart tool for health and wellness. Here are 3 amazing benefits you can get today from hot tub massage.Medicine Free Pain Relief - People don’t need to be diagnosed with arthritis to understand pain. With a hot tub at home, it’s easy to target aches and pains using powerful jet massage. A few minutes in the spa is all it takes to get the blood pumping and soothe a stiff, achy body. Soaking in a backyard spa is an all-natural way to feel better fast.Easy Stress Management - Elevated stress that goes unmanaged can create all kinds of problems. Sometimes it’s restless sleep or tension pain. For others, high stress leads to a more serious condition. In all cases, stress needs to be managed. Investing in a backyard spa gives people access to the benefits of reduced stress, decreased tension, and a relaxed, healthy feeling from the comfort of home.An Easy Way to Boost Happiness - What really happens when the muscles and joints experience the kneading sensation of massage? Well, for one, massage opens the delivery channels for more oxygen and nutrients to get to the cells, which helps restore lost energy and vitality. But a great massage, especially in the hot tub, elevates mood too. With each relaxing sensation, the body can produce endorphins, which keep you happy, healthy, and upbeat.Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.About UsHot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville14350 Buck Hill Rd.Burnsville, MN 55306952-933-9040Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury650 Commerce Dr., Suite 150Woodbury, MN 55125651-731-9745Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth14100 21st Ave. N, Suite BPlymouth, MN 55447763-450-5310Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa10860 Hickman Rd.Clive, IA 50325515-270-8702Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa18134 Highway 71Carroll, IA 51401712-792-3376Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park244 Okoboji Grove Rd. NArnolds Park, IA 51360712-332-7928 Contact Information Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota

Jason Rounds

651-731-9745



https://www.hotspringgreen.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend