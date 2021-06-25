PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota

Press Release

Receive press releases from Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota: By Email RSS Feeds:

Hot Spring Spas of Minneapolis, a Hot Tubs, Swim Spas, Sauna Dealer in Woodbury, Publishes 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage


Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer in Woodbury Minnesota Offering Swim Spas and Saunas Shares 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage

Woodbury, MN, June 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota, a hot tub, lap pool, and infrared sauna dealer located in Woodbury, MN., publishes 3 Health Benefits from Hot Tub Massage.

“One of the defining characteristics of a hot tub spa is hydromassage. The combination of intense heat, rejuvenating jet massage, and buoyant water create a unique and soothing environment for relaxation,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. But a spa is more than just a way to relax, it’s actually a smart tool for health and wellness. Here are 3 amazing benefits you can get today from hot tub massage.

Medicine Free Pain Relief - People don’t need to be diagnosed with arthritis to understand pain. With a hot tub at home, it’s easy to target aches and pains using powerful jet massage. A few minutes in the spa is all it takes to get the blood pumping and soothe a stiff, achy body. Soaking in a backyard spa is an all-natural way to feel better fast.

Easy Stress Management - Elevated stress that goes unmanaged can create all kinds of problems. Sometimes it’s restless sleep or tension pain. For others, high stress leads to a more serious condition. In all cases, stress needs to be managed. Investing in a backyard spa gives people access to the benefits of reduced stress, decreased tension, and a relaxed, healthy feeling from the comfort of home.

An Easy Way to Boost Happiness - What really happens when the muscles and joints experience the kneading sensation of massage? Well, for one, massage opens the delivery channels for more oxygen and nutrients to get to the cells, which helps restore lost energy and vitality. But a great massage, especially in the hot tub, elevates mood too. With each relaxing sensation, the body can produce endorphins, which keep you happy, healthy, and upbeat.

Consumers wanting to learn more about hot tubs are encouraged to pick up a copy of this free hot tub buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or visit the company website for more information at: www.HotSpringGreen.com.

About Us
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.

To learn more, pick up a copy of this free buyer’s guide, 7 Critical Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy a Hot Tub. Just call 651-731-9745 or go to www.HotSpringGreen.com.

Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville
14350 Buck Hill Rd.
Burnsville, MN 55306
952-933-9040

Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury
650 Commerce Dr., Suite 150
Woodbury, MN 55125
651-731-9745

Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth
14100 21st Ave. N, Suite B
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-450-5310

Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa
10860 Hickman Rd.
Clive, IA 50325
515-270-8702

Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa
18134 Highway 71
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-3376

Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park
244 Okoboji Grove Rd. N
Arnolds Park, IA 51360
712-332-7928
Contact Information
Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota
Jason Rounds
651-731-9745
Contact
https://www.hotspringgreen.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hot Spring Spas of Iowa and Minnesota
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help