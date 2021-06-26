Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engagedly Press Release

Receive press releases from Engagedly: By Email RSS Feeds: Engagedly Awarded “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry

St. Louis, MO, June 26, 2021 --(



Engagedly helps businesses digitize employee performance management as well as improve employee engagement and encourage learning. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, and develop employees while also driving performance.



Engagedly’s performance management process ensures that employees stay both engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.



Additionally, developing a high performance culture requires an investment in developing people and learning. With Engagedly’s easy to implement and easy to use LMS, organizations can focus on the development of their employees and create a high performance culture. The platform also allows organizations to drive employee behavior with gamification, rewards and core values.



“Instead of focusing on just Performance Management, organizations need to focus on empowering their people with the right tools, aligning their roles to their strengths and developing them. Given the recent transition to virtual work environments, organizations need to adopt the proper tools to engage and align their people,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Engagedly’s People Enablement platform goes beyond Performance Management to actively motivate and galvanize performance for superior organizational outcomes. Congratulations on winning our ‘Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year’ award.”



The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.



“Research has shown that people appreciate ongoing, timely feedback rather than waiting till the end of the year to hear how they did or did not meet expectations. Building a culture of on-going feedback and coaching to develop your people is especially important in this new remote work environment we find ourselves in,” said Sri Chellappa, Co-founder and President at Engagedly. “We are so pleased to be recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough. Our clients are able to align their people processes with their business strategy and we will continue to offer solutions that stress the power of the people-centric approach.”



Engagedly is easy to use with advanced analytics that’s built for visionary organizations.



About Engagedly



Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning performance management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. Today, Engagedly serves 300+ customers worldwide, empowering high performance organizations through people + strategy alignment.



To know more about Engagedly, visit https://engagedly.com/



About RemoteTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information, visit https://remotetechbreakthrough.com/. St. Louis, MO, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.Engagedly helps businesses digitize employee performance management as well as improve employee engagement and encourage learning. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, and develop employees while also driving performance.Engagedly’s performance management process ensures that employees stay both engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.Additionally, developing a high performance culture requires an investment in developing people and learning. With Engagedly’s easy to implement and easy to use LMS, organizations can focus on the development of their employees and create a high performance culture. The platform also allows organizations to drive employee behavior with gamification, rewards and core values.“Instead of focusing on just Performance Management, organizations need to focus on empowering their people with the right tools, aligning their roles to their strengths and developing them. Given the recent transition to virtual work environments, organizations need to adopt the proper tools to engage and align their people,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Engagedly’s People Enablement platform goes beyond Performance Management to actively motivate and galvanize performance for superior organizational outcomes. Congratulations on winning our ‘Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year’ award.”The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.“Research has shown that people appreciate ongoing, timely feedback rather than waiting till the end of the year to hear how they did or did not meet expectations. Building a culture of on-going feedback and coaching to develop your people is especially important in this new remote work environment we find ourselves in,” said Sri Chellappa, Co-founder and President at Engagedly. “We are so pleased to be recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough. Our clients are able to align their people processes with their business strategy and we will continue to offer solutions that stress the power of the people-centric approach.”Engagedly is easy to use with advanced analytics that’s built for visionary organizations.About EngagedlyEngagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning performance management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. Today, Engagedly serves 300+ customers worldwide, empowering high performance organizations through people + strategy alignment.To know more about Engagedly, visit https://engagedly.com/About RemoteTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information, visit https://remotetechbreakthrough.com/. Contact Information Engagedly Inc.

Kristin Richter

+1-650-485-1642



https://engagedly.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engagedly Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend