Optimism Comes to Atlanta After a Year of the Pandemic

Optimist members from all over the world will come together at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta for the 103rd annual Optimist International Convention. With over 1000 registered to attend the convention in person and virtual from as far north in Ontario Canada and south from Jamaica, they all are bringing their Optimism to the city.

Atlanta, GA, June 29, 2021 --(



“We are excited that convention is back in-person and what better place to come and meet than Atlanta,” Senior Director of Communications, Marketing, and Meeting Services Ronda Vaughn said. “We are following health protocols by still wearing masks during the convention and maintaining social distancing. With all the wonderful things to do and see in Atlanta, members are excited to explore together.”



During this six-day event, members of Optimist International will be attending workshops and notable keynote speakers including Michelle Gielan, bestselling author of “Broadcasting Happiness: The Science of Igniting and Sustaining Positive Change,” and Patrick “Blake” Leeper, an outstanding basketball player born without legs.



Along with educational sessions, each day the Expo will be open for all vendors and preferred restaurants wanting to take part in optimism! Vendors will be given recognition and exhibitor badges that promote their business. With over 58,000 Optimist members across 2,200 clubs, these vendors will be exposed to motivated and community-oriented individuals.



If you are an Atlanta business and interested in being an exhibitor or a preferred restaurant donor, visit optimist.org/convention. Optimist International Headquarters are located in St. Louis, Missouri.



Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in upwards of 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.



For a media press pass and any media material for the convention, please contact: Jennifer Bagwell at Jennifer.Bagwell@optimist.org or call (314) 881-1336. Atlanta, GA, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Last year, the pandemic forced the Optimist International Convention to go virtual. This year, optimism is coming to Atlanta! With a hybrid format for those that are unable to travel, members will gather, network, and explore Atlanta from June 28-July 3.“We are excited that convention is back in-person and what better place to come and meet than Atlanta,” Senior Director of Communications, Marketing, and Meeting Services Ronda Vaughn said. “We are following health protocols by still wearing masks during the convention and maintaining social distancing. With all the wonderful things to do and see in Atlanta, members are excited to explore together.”During this six-day event, members of Optimist International will be attending workshops and notable keynote speakers including Michelle Gielan, bestselling author of “Broadcasting Happiness: The Science of Igniting and Sustaining Positive Change,” and Patrick “Blake” Leeper, an outstanding basketball player born without legs.Along with educational sessions, each day the Expo will be open for all vendors and preferred restaurants wanting to take part in optimism! Vendors will be given recognition and exhibitor badges that promote their business. With over 58,000 Optimist members across 2,200 clubs, these vendors will be exposed to motivated and community-oriented individuals.If you are an Atlanta business and interested in being an exhibitor or a preferred restaurant donor, visit optimist.org/convention. Optimist International Headquarters are located in St. Louis, Missouri.Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in upwards of 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.For a media press pass and any media material for the convention, please contact: Jennifer Bagwell at Jennifer.Bagwell@optimist.org or call (314) 881-1336.