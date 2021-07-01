WHISHWORKS Named to Top 10 Digital Banking Solution Providers in UK

Press Releases WHISHWORKS Press Release

WHISHWORKS’ specialisation in MuleSoft Integration, Salesforce CRM, and Data & Analytics allows them to provide a complete technology service, taking a project from discovery and planning through to implementation.

Windsor, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 --(



A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders, including board members of Financial Tech Review, has announced and included WHISHWORKS in the list of “Top 10 Digital Banking Solution Providers in UK-2021.”



A global IT and consulting group, WHISHWORKS specialises in MuleSoft Integration, Salesforce CRM, and Data & Analytics, helping clients leverage technology to optimise their entire value chain.



“WHISHWORKS helps banks and financial institutions utilise data and technology in their digital transformation initiatives and ultimately achieve their strategic goals, including removing bottlenecks, accelerating time to value, and improving business outcomes,” said Jeff Rodriguez, Managing Editor of Financial Tech Review. “I congratulate WHISHWORKS for achieving this recognition among the list of Top 10 Digital Banking Solution Providers in UK-2021.”



“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, traditional banks and financial institutions are forced to expedite their digital transformation programs. They require a trusted partner to adopt new operating models and skillsets to drive agility and innovation. Over the years we have helped numerous financial institutions seamlessly adopt modern tools and practices, all with embedded security and governance. It is a great honour to see the impact of our work being recognised not only by customers but by the wider financial ecosystem,” says Suman Konkumalla, Co-Founder & Head of WHISHWORKS.



About WHISHWORKS

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specialising in accelerating business outcomes through digital enablement, seamless connectivity and data transformation. We work with an ecosystem of digital innovators, including MuleSoft, Salesforce, Tableau and Microsoft Azure to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation and growth.



About Financial Tech Review

About Financial Tech Review

In today's fast-moving and highly competitive market, to help Financial institutions to maintain a competitive edge, Financial Services Review, through its print and digital magazines, websites, and newsletters, offers its readers high quality, timely, and informative news and views about technology trends and solutions for Financial Services Industry, as well as the insightful opinion and best practices advice from their peers about technology adoption and implementation issues in the industry.

Vala Marcou

02034757980



https://www.whishworks.com



