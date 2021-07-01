AlgoFace Adds Kate Nadolny as Strategic Advisor

Press Releases AlgoFace Press Release

Carefree, AZ, July 01, 2021 --(



“The unique value proposition AlgoFace offers in the visual AI space has the prospects to drive real value across a multitude of industries. It is an exciting time to be engaged in the space, and with a company like AlgoFace,” said Nate Nadolny.



Currently, Kate serves as the SVP Strategy, Operations & Innovation with PVH Corp., She oversees global innovation alignment and is responsible for Digital Innovation, Digital & Omnichannel Operations, Consumer & Commercial Insights and Studio Operations as well as Strategy for the Company’s Heritage Brands Business in North America. Before PVH, Kate managed wholesale at Lacoste & VF Corp (Nautica). She started her career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Additionally, she is a Board Member of Algo, an omnichannel supply chain intelligence platform, and of the Non-Profit for the Bronx Academy of Letters, providing supplemental support to the arts, college prep and academic expansion within the school.



Kate graduated from the Dyson School of Business at Cornell University, where she serves on the advisory board both at the school and university level. In 2020, Kate graduated from the Trium Global Executive MBA program with a degree jointly issued by New York University’s Stern School of Business, The London School of Economics and HEC Paris.



“With extensive experience as a corporate innovation leader, Kate offers a candid perspective into the mindset of our target customers. Her strategic awareness of their needs, desires, and processes will help us to optimize our approach to solving their challenges around Face AI initiatives,” remarked Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace.



About AlgoFace



AlgoFace builds AR and AI technology that knows what’s unique in every person. Through precise tracking of 209 facial landmarks, AlgoFace technology enables a deeper understanding of the human form, to detect and recognize people more accurately, more easily and more clearly. AlgoFace works with leading brands, agencies and OEM partners to power face AI applications in beauty, automotive, insurance, telehealth, medtech, and consumer electronics. Headquartered in Carefree, Arizona, they are a diverse team of passionate innovators with deep rooted knowledge in computer vision, augmented reality and applied artificial intelligence applications.



Ali Bennett

619-241-9423



www.algoface.ai



