Ecosystm and Constellar Join Forces to Connect Global Technology Leaders with Executive Think Tanks

Partnership provides global access to world-class content, curated connections and creative experiences.

Singapore, Singapore, July 02, 2021



The partnership combines Ecosystm’s deep industry knowledge gained through their real-time technology research platform and pool of world-class industry and technology analysts, together with Constellar’s renowned operational excellence in venue and events management as well as extensive customer and partner networks. The resulting partnership will deliver an enhanced standard of virtual, physical and hybrid events globally with the quality of content and experience that both Ecosystm and Constellar’s customers have come to expect.



Ecosystm created the Executive Think Tanks in 2018 as a means for business and technology leaders to share and exchange experiences in an intimate peer community setting. Through these they can stay updated with the ever evolving and increasingly important developments in technology, and what this means for organisations looking to manage remote workforces, build better customer experience, and adopt the myriad technologies involved in digital transformation.



As the pandemic evolves, global travel restrictions and safety measures continue to impact face-to-face events. Many businesses have also adopted remote work routines. Virtual and hybrid engagements will continue to be popular alternatives alongside physical gatherings, providing consumers greater accessibility and flexibility. These engagements will also have to meet consumers’ needs for effective networking, sharing and learning. As such, Constellar’s event formats and extensive networks will enhance the ability of the Executive Think Tanks to engage and curate audiences more effectively.



Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Ecosystm said, “Constellar is one of the heavyweights in the global MICE scene, delivering renowned events such as the Singapore FinTech Festival, and Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) among many others. We are privileged to have them as our partner, combining our strengths to deliver exceptional experiences and value to our community. With both companies being Singapore Headquartered, but with global presence and capabilities, it is a perfect match. We look forward to introducing our customers to Constellar’s fantastic venues and world-class event production capabilities.”



Aloysius Arlando, Chief Executive (Venues), Constellar Holdings, added, “Curating experiences for the best business minds in the technology space is a huge privilege and we’re honoured to partner with Ecosystm for continuous engagement. We look forward to combining our hybrid event capabilities, enhanced venue standards in safe management and cross-border networks with Ecosystm’s thought-leadership to deliver a new standard of audience engagement and insights.”



The first Executive Think Tank to be jointly organised under this partnership will be held virtually in August 2021.



About Ecosystm

Ecosystm is a new age Technology Research and Advisory Platform that brings together tech buyers, vendors and analysts into one integrated platform. The platform moves away from the highly inefficient business models of traditional research firms and instead focuses on data democratisation, with an emphasis on providing users with meaningful, contextualised and customised research and insights.



With technology becoming the number one source for innovation and differentiation, and global spending on technology accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecosystm aims to enable all companies to harness the power of market data to make informed decisions. Offering data and research input, sourcing and subscription services, Ecosystm promises its users in-depth and relevant research by default.



About Constellar Holdings Pte Ltd

Constellar Holdings connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.



As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions.



Constellar is headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2021, it brings together decades of experience with an intrepid team of experience specialists around the world.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Chris White

VP, Marketing and Communities, Ecosystm

Contact: +65 9423 3246



Dax Lim

Manager, Content & Communications, Constellar Holdings

Sahil Makhija

+919958378088



www.ecosystm360.com/



