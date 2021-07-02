Ryan Lawn & Tree Names Phillip Fisher as Chief Operating Officer



Phillip Fisher has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer at Ryan Lawn & Tree.





Phillip Fisher has served as the Wichita Branch Manager for the past 9 years. Before taking the helm in Wichita, Fisher moved to Wichita as turf department manager when the branch totaled four employees in 2007. He had previously worked in both Kansas City locations prior to moving to Wichita with RYAN. He started at RYAN out of college when Larry and Kathy Ryan recruited him out of Oklahoma State University.



He was raised on a family farm in Eastern Oklahoma where most of his family still resides. He and his wife, Jessica, have been married for nearly 21 years, which is only slightly longer than he has worked at Ryan Lawn & Tree. Phillip has two teenage kids whom he loves and adores. His faith in God as a provider, a smile, and a good attitude are his secrets to success and significance. He believes teamwork is key to life in general, and that if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. One of his favorite quotes comes from Chuck Swindoll, which in summary says: Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how we respond with our attitudes in mind. So it is up to you, choose your attitude.



As COO, Fisher will oversee RYAN business operations, including the Kansas City Metro and Regional Areas. Fisher will continue to report to Larry Ryan, Founder and President.



Drew Wilson will succeed Fisher as Wichita Branch Manager and will be assisted by Josh Murray, Assistant Branch Manager.



About Ryan Lawn & Tree



Ryan Lawn & Tree was founded in 1987 by Larry Ryan. From day one, Larry’s goal has been to set the standard in customer service among lawn care companies.



Ryan Lawn & Tree is 100% employee-owned and now has more than 350 full-time associates and graduates from 79 different universities.



