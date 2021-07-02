Vetta Sports Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Press Releases Vetta Sports Press Release

Vetta Sports offers sports programs for kids and adults in a fun and safe environment. Vetta has been doing this since 1988, and simply put we Play Sports and Have Fun. Saint Louis, MO, July 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Vetta Sports has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few."During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.""No year was Top Workplaces more truly defined by the resiliency of our team than over the past 12 challenging months," said John Spanos CFO and owner of Vetta Sports.AboutVetta Sports offers sports programs for kids and adults in a fun and safe environment. Vetta has been doing this since 1988, and simply put we Play Sports and Have Fun. Contact Information Vetta Sports

