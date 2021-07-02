Stansberry Asset Management Appoints Austin Root as Chief Investment Officer

Press Releases Stansberry Asset Management Press Release

Stansberry Asset Management, LLC (“SAM”) is an investment adviser dedicated to giving individual investors access to investments, portfolios, and risk management tools typically reserved for institutional investors while avoiding many “Wall Street” money management downfalls like packaged products, hidden fees, and simplistic stock and bond allocations based on criteria such as your age. SAM has offices in New York, NY and San Mateo, CA. New York, NY, July 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Stansberry Asset Management, LLC (“SAM”), a registered investment advisory firm, announced that Austin Root has joined the firm as the new Chief Investment Officer, effective July 1.“Austin has worked at some of the most renowned firms on Wall Street,” said Molly Lienesch, SAM President and Co-founder. “When you combine that with his experience at Stansberry Research, we believe he is the perfect choice to fill this critical role at SAM.”Root has worked at Stansberry Research, an independent publisher of financial research, since 2017. While they are separate companies, SAM portfolio strategies utilize investment recommendations and themes from Stansberry Research. Root most recently served as the Director of Research at Stansberry Research and as the Portfolio Manager for their Portfolio Solutions model portfolios.His prior experience includes roles at Blackstone Group, Soros Fund Management, and SAC Capital. He also co-founded and ran North Oak Capital, a hedge fund seeded by legendary investor Julian Robertson.“I’m excited and honored to be a part of the talented team at SAM,” said Root. “We are uniquely positioned to combine world-class investment analysis with dedicated customer service and portfolio strategies that are tailored to our clients’ own investment goals.”As Chief Investment Officer, Root will oversee all aspects of the firm’s managed account investment strategies. SAM clients have invested over $600 million in the firm’s managed account strategies and private equity real estate funds.Root earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a BS in commerce from the University of Virginia.About Stansberry Asset ManagementStansberry Asset Management, LLC (“SAM”) is an investment adviser dedicated to giving individual investors access to investments, portfolios, and risk management tools typically reserved for institutional investors while avoiding many “Wall Street” money management downfalls like packaged products, hidden fees, and simplistic stock and bond allocations based on criteria such as your age. SAM has offices in New York, NY and San Mateo, CA. Contact Information Stansberry Asset Management

Molly Lienesch

646-854-4370



https://stansberryam.com/



