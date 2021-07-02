Rinse Brings OxiClean™ Stain Fighting Power to Customers in San Francisco

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rinse Press Release

The laundry industry is rapidly evolving due to changing consumer mindset, machine-washable fashion, and the effects of an on-demand economy. The rise in athleisure and more machine-washable wear has resulted in more laundry at home for many consumers, particularly professionals. Consumers are placing a higher value on their time, opting to outsource mundane chores, including laundry, to trusted service providers. With the rise of technology and the on-demand market, consumers now use their mobile phones as a remote control for their life and expect to have everything delivered to their door - a ride, their groceries, a meal, and now their laundry and dry cleaning. Together these trends have converged in the rising popularity of Rinse, a trusted, customer-centric, all-in-one clothing care provider that meets customers where they are, be it at home, at the office, or even in their travels. At the same time, the household consumer product industry is having to find new ways to reach customers and build brand loyalty.



“We know that consumers place a high value on reliability and trust when it comes to choosing a clothing care provider,” stated Ajay Prakash, CEO of Rinse. “By partnering with OxiClean™, we’re able to align our brand with a legendary industry brand known for quality and build further trust in the care we take with our customers’ experience.”



With this new partnership, Rinse and OxiClean™ are paving the way for the clothing care providers and the household consumer product industry to evolve in this new era of laundry. While Rinse has long used OxiClean™ Stain Removers as part of its wash-and-fold services, this will be a first for their Cleaning Partners using OxiClean™ Laundry Detergent. Rinse will introduce OxiClean™ as the exclusive Laundry Detergent partner for its San Francisco wash-and-fold business, which includes its Rinse Repeat customers. The two come together to reach time-crunched consumers who are loyal to OxiClean™ but are looking for a convenient, reliable, reasonably-priced alternative to the hours of laundry they do each week. Through this partnership, Rinse will continue to build trust with its customers through a reliable laundry brand partner, while OxiClean™ is able to reach new customers, as well as potential industrial customers by providing OxiClean™ Laundry Detergent to Rinse’s Cleaning Partners. Rinse will evaluate the effectiveness of an exclusive detergent partner in the coming months with a customer survey, sharing insights with the OxiClean™ team.



As part of their partnership, Rinse and OxiClean™ are launching the #PoweredBy sweepstakes to demonstrate the clothing care expertise of Rinse and the stain-fighting powers of OxiClean™. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive $250 in Rinse credit and a year's supply of OxiClean™ products. To enter, eligible participants need to follow Rinse and OxiClean™ on Instagram, like the sweepstakes post, and tag someone who empowers them for 1 entry per person. All entries must be submitted by 7/11/21.



“Rinse is revolutionizing the growing laundry service space,” stated Bruce Tetreault, Marketing Director of OxiClean™. “Partnering with an industry leader that shares our commitment to quality allows us to reach new customers who are changing the way they get their laundry done.”



According to Grand View Research, the global dry-cleaning & laundry services market is expected to grow 3.4% annually from 2020 to 2027. In recent years, Rinse has seen impressive growth including an 80% increase in its Rinse Repeat laundry subscription service from 2019 to 2020. As consumers evolve in the way they do laundry, Rinse is on the path to transforming from a trusted laundry and dry-cleaning delivery service provider to the clothing care experts that offer the best-in-class clothing care from services to product curation and more. With consumers placing a premium on their time and increasingly opting for laundry services like Rinse, cleaning brands will need to find new ways to reach customers through clothing care providers and OxiClean™ is first to market with this partnership with Rinse.



About Rinse



Founded in 2013, Rinse is building the first and largest national brand in clothing care. The company picks up, cleans, and delivers customers' dry cleaning and laundry, straight to their doors. Inspired to solve massive pain points on both sides of the dry cleaning and laundry business, Rinse has created a superior experience for consumers, while standardizing processes and smoothing out the demand curve for local cleaning partners. Rinse serves customers in seven major markets, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, DC. Headquartered in San Francisco, Rinse was founded by Ajay Prakash, James Joun, and Sam Cheng. To experience Rinse visit www.rinse.com



About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.



Katie Shirley

media@rinse.com

https://www.rinse.com/



