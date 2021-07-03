Rize Launches New Catalog with Streamlined Pricing

Press Releases Rize Press Release

Updated product information and pricing make it easier to order.

Solon, OH, July 03, 2021 --



In addition to displaying information about the products, each category includes a merchandising section. The intended benefit of these product merchandising pages is to provide a clear overview of the curated programs Rize has thoughtfully designed to help drive conversion.



“We’ve been working tirelessly to manage the challenges related to the supply chain,” said Marc Spector, President. “One of the ways we’re making it easier for our customers is to give them a one-stop shop to find all the information they need about us and our products; as well as how to merchandise them. This is something we’ve been asked for, but that not everyone does. We developed this piece to address all those concerns.”



This version of the catalog is meant to help retailers who experience frustration when managing multiple pieces of product data and pricing information by providing a single source. Copies are available digitally to be easy to use and quick to reference, and will also be available in print format.



“We’re exploring new ways of doing things,” said Spector, “and this piece moves us in the right direction. It mitigates some of the hassle while we continue to look for additional options that alleviate the strain of the current environment.”



Karin Strippel

800-333-8333



www.rizebeds.com



