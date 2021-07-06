MobiusPay Inc. Announces That Jonathan Corona Has Been Promoted to the Position of Chief Operating Officer

MobiusPay Inc. announces that Jonathan Corona, their former Executive Vice President, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Corona began his career with Mobius Payments in 2010, and assisted in their transition when the corporation rebranded as MobiusPay in 2017.

St. Petersburg, FL, July 06, 2021 --(



Corona began his career with Mobius Payments in 2010, and assisted in their transition when the corporation rebranded as MobiusPay in 2017.



MobiusPay Founder and CEO, Mia Hyun said of the promotion, “Jonathan has been a great asset to the MobiusPay family, utilizing his almost 20 years of experience in the electronic payments processing industry. With the ever changing compliance standards of both Mastercard's Business Risk Assessment and Mitigation (BRAM) Program and Visa's Global Brand Protection Program, Jonathan’s knowledge has proved invaluable in ensuring that MobiusPay stays in compliance as a direct merchant account provider, and is able to pass this knowledge along, as needed, to our clients.”



“Jonathan and I have known each other and been colleagues in this industry since 2003. I had no reservations bringing him onboard with Mobius Payments in 2010, and now 11 years later I am personally proud to see him rise to his current position of Chief Operating Officer of MobiusPay,” Hyun added.



“I am both proud and humbled by this new opportunity and look forward to continuing to help MobiusPay grow and serve the Internet’s entrepreneurial community,” Corona stated.



About MobiusPay:



MobiusPay Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida is a registered direct merchant account provider and offers comprehensive and cutting-edge electronic payment processing solutions. We are your premier business partner in facilitating the acceptance of electronic payments for your products and services both online and on the go; featuring a fully secure end-to-end global payment solution supporting all major credit cards, 60+ global currencies, support for a variety of integrated shopping carts, ACH, and a wide range of custom-tailored solutions for your business. MobiusPay is your reliable and strong business partner specializing in high-risk merchant accounts in the US, EU, and Asia.



Contact:



Website:

Email: jon@mobiuspay.com St. Petersburg, FL, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MobiusPay Inc., your domestic and international processing specialist, is happy to announce that Jonathan Corona, their former Executive Vice President has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer.Corona began his career with Mobius Payments in 2010, and assisted in their transition when the corporation rebranded as MobiusPay in 2017.MobiusPay Founder and CEO, Mia Hyun said of the promotion, “Jonathan has been a great asset to the MobiusPay family, utilizing his almost 20 years of experience in the electronic payments processing industry. With the ever changing compliance standards of both Mastercard's Business Risk Assessment and Mitigation (BRAM) Program and Visa's Global Brand Protection Program, Jonathan’s knowledge has proved invaluable in ensuring that MobiusPay stays in compliance as a direct merchant account provider, and is able to pass this knowledge along, as needed, to our clients.”“Jonathan and I have known each other and been colleagues in this industry since 2003. I had no reservations bringing him onboard with Mobius Payments in 2010, and now 11 years later I am personally proud to see him rise to his current position of Chief Operating Officer of MobiusPay,” Hyun added.“I am both proud and humbled by this new opportunity and look forward to continuing to help MobiusPay grow and serve the Internet’s entrepreneurial community,” Corona stated.About MobiusPay:MobiusPay Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida is a registered direct merchant account provider and offers comprehensive and cutting-edge electronic payment processing solutions. We are your premier business partner in facilitating the acceptance of electronic payments for your products and services both online and on the go; featuring a fully secure end-to-end global payment solution supporting all major credit cards, 60+ global currencies, support for a variety of integrated shopping carts, ACH, and a wide range of custom-tailored solutions for your business. MobiusPay is your reliable and strong business partner specializing in high-risk merchant accounts in the US, EU, and Asia.Contact:Website: https://mobiuspay.com/ Email: jon@mobiuspay.com