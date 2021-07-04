LA Fashion Week Appoints Steven James Tingus as New Director of Diversity & Inclusion

Press Releases LA Fashion Week Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, July 04, 2021 -- Former U.S Health and Human Services Director Steven James Tingus has been appointed "Director of Diversity & Inclusion" for LA Fashion Week as they gear towards the re-opening of fashion events at the Petersen Automotive Museum this October 7th-10th of 2021. Considered a leading expert in the US in disability policy, Tingus brings with him a vetted history of working with the special needs community, and his efforts are recognized by a long list of colleagues. In May 2011 he became the founder and CEO of his own company, Steven J. Tingus Consulting, a full service consulting firm focused on diversity and inclusion. Steven comes to LAFW with aspirations to leverage better relationships with retail industry leaders. He aims to open several more doors and build an even more opportunistic platform for designers. LAFW's mission has and will always be to highlight more emerging designers of different backgrounds. Michelle Obama recognized LAFW's commitment to cultural diversity in 2017.

