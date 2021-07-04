PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
LA Fashion Week

Press Release

Receive press releases from LA Fashion Week: By Email RSS Feeds:

LA Fashion Week Appoints Steven James Tingus as New Director of Diversity & Inclusion


Steven Tingus Joins Forces with LA Fashion Week - LAFW

Los Angeles, CA, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Former U.S Health and Human Services Director Steven James Tingus has been appointed "Director of Diversity & Inclusion" for LA Fashion Week as they gear towards the re-opening of fashion events at the Petersen Automotive Museum this October 7th-10th of 2021. Considered a leading expert in the US in disability policy, Tingus brings with him a vetted history of working with the special needs community, and his efforts are recognized by a long list of colleagues. In May 2011 he became the founder and CEO of his own company, Steven J. Tingus Consulting, a full service consulting firm focused on diversity and inclusion. Steven comes to LAFW with aspirations to leverage better relationships with retail industry leaders. He aims to open several more doors and build an even more opportunistic platform for designers. LAFW’s mission has and will always be to highlight more emerging designers of different backgrounds. Michelle Obama recognized LAFW’s commitment to cultural diversity in 2017.

For more info visit www.LAFW.net
Contact Information
LA Fashion Week
Vanessa Jimenez
213-315-4044
Contact
www.lafw.net

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LA Fashion Week
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help