GHC Workspace Now Open in Georgetown, CO

The Georgetown Heritage Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of the GHC Workspace, Clear Creek County's first of its kind co-working space in Georgetown, CO.

GHC Workspace is 45 miles from downtown Denver yet is worlds away in the heart of the picturesque Georgetown – Silver Plume National Historic Landmark District, in Georgetown’s fully restored 1874 School. Built through collaboration, the GHC Workspace is Clear Creek County’s first place to meet, work, innovate, perform, and put dreams into action.



Georgetown, Colorado has an historic heart with an active, forward moving beat offering rock climbing, fourteener summitting, slope shredding, mountain biking, rapid shooting, ziplining, train riding, easy hiking, and bird watching at your fingertips. Georgetown is the gateway to the Rocky Mountains and a day trip to Rocky Mountain National Park.



The “GHC” in GHC Workspace stands for the Georgetown Heritage Center, which is owned and operated by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation and Preservation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to building community through historic preservation, arts and education, affordable housing, and economic sustainability. The Georgetown Heritage Center/GHC Workspace currently has three permanent tenants: The Georgetown Cultural Arts Program, the Clear Creek County Library District Local History Archives, and the Clear Creek County Extension Service. The Workspace expands our dedication to collaboration, learning, performance, community strengthening amenity for Clear Creek County.



For more information, please contact the Georgetown Heritage Center at

Morgan Hamatake

303-569-5180



georgetowntrust.org



