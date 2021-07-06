PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
GHC Workspace Now Open in Georgetown, CO


Georgetown, CO, July 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Georgetown Heritage Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of the GHC Workspace, a new co-working space in Georgetown, CO.

GHC Workspace is 45 miles from downtown Denver yet is worlds away in the heart of the picturesque Georgetown – Silver Plume National Historic Landmark District, in Georgetown’s fully restored 1874 School. Built through collaboration, the GHC Workspace is Clear Creek County’s first place to meet, work, innovate, perform, and put dreams into action.

Georgetown, Colorado has an historic heart with an active, forward moving beat offering rock climbing, fourteener summitting, slope shredding, mountain biking, rapid shooting, ziplining, train riding, easy hiking, and bird watching at your fingertips. Georgetown is the gateway to the Rocky Mountains and a day trip to Rocky Mountain National Park.

The “GHC” in GHC Workspace stands for the Georgetown Heritage Center, which is owned and operated by the Georgetown Trust for Conservation and Preservation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to building community through historic preservation, arts and education, affordable housing, and economic sustainability. The Georgetown Heritage Center/GHC Workspace currently has three permanent tenants: The Georgetown Cultural Arts Program, the Clear Creek County Library District Local History Archives, and the Clear Creek County Extension Service. The Workspace expands our dedication to collaboration, learning, performance, community strengthening amenity for Clear Creek County.

For more information, please contact the Georgetown Heritage Center at
(303) 569-5180, email hccoordinator@georgetowntrust.org, or visit GHCWorkspace.com
Contact Information
Georgetown Heritage Center
Morgan Hamatake
303-569-5180
Contact
georgetowntrust.org

