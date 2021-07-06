Iowa Voice Actor Receives Third International Voiceover Industry Nomination

Press Releases Bo Barker Voiceovers Press Release

Bo Barker again nominated for Best International Voiceover Performance for “One Voice Awards (UK)”; Iowa-based Voice Actor one of 6 short-listed nominees world-wide; Category Winner to be announced August 21, 2021 in London, U.K.

“Given the growth of the One Voice Awards (UK) and the level and number of international talent that submitted for this category, I am truly humbled and honored to find myself on the short-list of nominees in the Best International Voiceover Performance (Male) category once again. It is an achievement simply to be among these other Voiceover professionals,” Barker stated.



Barker is based in Emmetsburg, Iowa with the other international category (male) nominees reflecting a strong North American-influence from locations of Maryland, California, and Ontario, Canada; in addition those nominees located throughout Europe. A full list of all One Voice Award 2021 (UK) nominees can be found at: https://www.onevoiceconference.com/one-voice-awards-uk-2021/



About Bo Barker

Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. Barker has been heard in major studio Video-on-demand/Blu-Ray/DVD and online film release trailers; award-winning documentary and narration projects with established producers in major regional, national and international markets; multiple award-winning film festival efforts, radio station imaging in both the US and abroad; various event promotions and corporate projects, and has served as both a Live & pre-recorded Announcer/Emcee of countless regional and national events and regional expos. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented by DDO Artists Agency with talent agency offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.



YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BoBarkerVoiceovers Emmetsburg, IA, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bo Barker Voiceovers has announced that Emmy® award-winning voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker is again one of six (6) short-listed nominees worldwide for the male category of “Best International Voiceover Performance” in the fourth annual One Voice Awards (UK). This marks the 3rd such nomination nod to the Iowa-based Voice Actor in the last four years (2018/2019/2021). Barker is one of only three such repeat category nominees in the event’s history. Hailed as “the open and fair approach to recognizing and awarding the best talent in the global Voiceover industry,” the One Voice Award (UK) nominees and winners are chosen from over several thousand submissions in 33 different categories and are selected by a panel of independent judges, all representing expertise from across the professional Voiceover community. The One Voice Awards ceremony is the pinnacle event capping off the original United Kingdom-based One Voice Conference (UK) in London, U.K., August 9th – 22nd, 2021.“Given the growth of the One Voice Awards (UK) and the level and number of international talent that submitted for this category, I am truly humbled and honored to find myself on the short-list of nominees in the Best International Voiceover Performance (Male) category once again. It is an achievement simply to be among these other Voiceover professionals,” Barker stated.Barker is based in Emmetsburg, Iowa with the other international category (male) nominees reflecting a strong North American-influence from locations of Maryland, California, and Ontario, Canada; in addition those nominees located throughout Europe. A full list of all One Voice Award 2021 (UK) nominees can be found at: https://www.onevoiceconference.com/one-voice-awards-uk-2021/About Bo BarkerBo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. Barker has been heard in major studio Video-on-demand/Blu-Ray/DVD and online film release trailers; award-winning documentary and narration projects with established producers in major regional, national and international markets; multiple award-winning film festival efforts, radio station imaging in both the US and abroad; various event promotions and corporate projects, and has served as both a Live & pre-recorded Announcer/Emcee of countless regional and national events and regional expos. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented by DDO Artists Agency with talent agency offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.Find The One Voice Conference / One Voice Awards Online:Website: www.onevoiceconference.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OneVoiceConf/Twitter: @OneVoiceConfFind Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:Website: www.bobarker.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bo-Barker-Voiceovers-379434568733517/Twitter: @BoBarkerVOYouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BoBarkerVoiceovers Contact Information Bo Barker Voiceovers

