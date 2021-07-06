Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CellarStone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: CellarStone Announces QCommission’s New Integration with Paypal

Half Moon Bay, CA, July 06, 2021 --(



PayPal is a US company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers. PayPal is one of the world’s largest internet payment companies. PayPal is a digital wallet (i.e. pay any way you want), and the system is well-known for its safety so it has already become a standard solution among e-commerce platforms. It allows companies to send invoices and receive payments easily across 200+ countries and in 25+ currencies.



CellarStone uses a technology called QXchange to integrate to a good number of applications including PayPal. With the help of QXchange, QCommission is able to exchange data with PayPal, making the sales commission process fully automated and a lot less time-consuming.



Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job in understanding the intricacies of PayPal, as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, QCommission and PayPal are integrated in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimum.



"At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. One of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, QuickBooks, MS Dynamics, and in this case, PayPal. QCommission and its integrations are regularly upgraded so that we can provide our customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period," shared Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President of Technology.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Half Moon Bay, CA, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to announce that QCommission now also integrates with Paypal.PayPal is a US company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers. PayPal is one of the world’s largest internet payment companies. PayPal is a digital wallet (i.e. pay any way you want), and the system is well-known for its safety so it has already become a standard solution among e-commerce platforms. It allows companies to send invoices and receive payments easily across 200+ countries and in 25+ currencies.CellarStone uses a technology called QXchange to integrate to a good number of applications including PayPal. With the help of QXchange, QCommission is able to exchange data with PayPal, making the sales commission process fully automated and a lot less time-consuming.Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job in understanding the intricacies of PayPal, as well as the complications inherent in the data integration process. With this ability, QCommission and PayPal are integrated in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimum."At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. One of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, QuickBooks, MS Dynamics, and in this case, PayPal. QCommission and its integrations are regularly upgraded so that we can provide our customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period," shared Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President of Technology.About CellarStone and QCommissionWith more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Contact Information CellarStone, Inc.

Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CellarStone, Inc.