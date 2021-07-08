SMC Corporation of America Featured on Tomorrow’s World Today
Tomorrow’s World Today, a cutting-edge television show for the latest developments on sustainability, technology, and innovation will feature SMC on its Emmy-nominated television show in Season 4. Tomorrow’s World Today explores the concepts of science and technology that are changing lives today for making a difference tomorrow.
Noblesville, IN, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Watch Tomorrow’s World Today host George Davison and field reporter Greg Costantino as they tour SMC’s North American Corporate Campus in Noblesville, Indiana to learn about the newest revolutionary innovations in pneumatic technologies for supporting sustainable manufacturing. Greg talks with SMC’s Amanda Wease and John Halvorsen as they explain the ABC’s of pneumatics integral to manufacturing.
· A for Air Recycling Cylinder, featuring how the exhausted air from the extend motion of the cylinder is recirculated back to the cylinder’s retract motion saving approximately half the air consumption, half the compressor run time, half the electricity and half the carbon emissions.
· B for the Bernoulli Principle, demonstrating its industrial application for converting positive air pressure into vacuum lifting force to pick up and move objects.
· C for Cutting the Wire, introducing SMC’s cutting-edge wireless communication technology for automation components when they talk to each other without communication wires in the manufacturing space.
“Having the opportunity to communicate the value of pneumatics in industrial automation as well as SMC’s global sustainability goals of reducing carbon emissions in manufacturing to my fellow science, engineering, and tech viewers has been rewarding beyond words. I’m very grateful to George, Greg and to all the behind the scenes production staff at Tomorrow’s World Today for helping spread the word about the importance of sustainability in automation,” says John Halvorsen, Director of Marketing at SMC Corporation of America.
Season Four, Episode Two of Tomorrow’s World Today, featuring SMC, will air on Science Channel and Discovery on July 31 and August 1. Check local listings for exact times. It will also be available to stream on DiscoveryGo and ScienceGo the following week.
About Tomorrow’s World Today
Tomorrow’s World Today is an Emmy-nominated television show that focuses on finding a better way for us to live more sustainable lives. We spotlight the latest in technology and sustainability in four different areas: inspiration, creation, innovation, and production and our field reporters travel the world in search of the innovative pioneers who are utilizing our natural and technological resources. New ideas are the source of innovation. What will you do with yours for tomorrow’s world, today?
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana.
