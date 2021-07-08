Zeigler Auto Group Among Chicago's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®, Earning its Eight Award in a Row
Chicago, IL, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Association for Business Resources has released its list for Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, with Zeigler Auto Group among its honorees. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are selected as winners. This is the eighth consecutive win for the Kalamazoo-based auto group, having won the award in the Chicago area every year since 2012.
"This accolade is a great representation of our entire team's effort. I am proud of everything we have accomplished and look forward to seeing what we can do in the future as Zeigler continues to grow," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group.
Winning companies are selected by an independent research firm that evaluates each company's entry, based on various categories. These include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives, and Strategic Company Performance.
There are also categories for the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business. Zeigler Auto Group falls within the large business category with over 1800 employees across Michigan, Chicago and Indiana.
"At Zeigler we live by our team values of PRIDE (Passion, Reputation, Integrity, Drive & Execution)! When we expanded into Chicago it was important that we provided the highest level of customer service we had always had in Michigan and Indiana! We also wanted to have a world-class culture for all of our team members! Our Reputation and Zeigler name is something we are so proud of and this award validates that for us," Mike Van Ryn, director of talent development at Zeigler Auto Group.
Zeigler and other winning companies will be honored on Thursday, July 22, 2021 on a virtual platform, where they will compete for 13 elite awards - with one granted for each category. Also, an overall winner that has excelled in all categories will be honored with a "Best of the Best Overall" award.
"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
Zeigler also announced that it is currently hiring, specifically looking for the “best and brightest” that the Midwest has to offer.
About the Best and Brightest to Work For® Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work.
This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, West Michigan and Nationally.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 76 automotive franchises across 31 locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 15 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 1,800 people with annual sales of $1.7 billion, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
