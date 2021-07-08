Powers Insurance & Risk Management Employees Earn Professional Certifications
The 30-year-old insurance company's entire commercial lines department is now certified to handle workers compensation clientele.
St. Louis, MO, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently announced six of its commercial service team members earned their Professional Workers Compensation Account Manager (PWCAM) certifications.
Commercial Lines Manager Lorraine Troyer plus Commercial Account Managers Jessica Gebert, Spring Holmes, Linsey Morris, Shari Smith, and Rachel Winkelmann earned this designation and are now certified to handle workers’ compensation clientele. This announcement means POWERS’ entire 12-person commercial lines department is fully certified.
The PWCAM designation provides comprehensive training to insurance agents to help them develop and implement strategies to best serve their clients with workers’ compensation plans. The in-depth training increases insurance agents’ technical knowledge to identify risks and threats to business operations.
“All six of our team members devoted a lot of time and effort into earning this certification, which adds an essential component of knowledge to their already successful careers,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We appreciate their dedication to our organization and look forward to their continuing to handle our clients’ workers compensation needs.”
POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded VIAA, a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.
POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
