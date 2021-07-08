TRU-Vu Launches New Industrial-Grade 27” Waterproof Monitor

TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc. has announced the release of a new 27” waterproof industrial-grade monitor ideal for applications such as food processing plants, other manufacturing facilities, and car washes. It is also perfect for demanding environments such as steel mills, saw mills, metal-working plants, and other dirty, wet or wash-down environments. It features a NEMA 4X waterproof and corrosion-resistant stainless steel enclosure. It is highly resistant to dirt, dust, moisture, & humidity.