TRU-Vu Launches New Industrial-Grade 27” Waterproof Monitor
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc. has announced the release of a new 27” waterproof industrial-grade monitor ideal for applications such as food processing plants, other manufacturing facilities, and car washes. It is also perfect for demanding environments such as steel mills, saw mills, metal-working plants, and other dirty, wet or wash-down environments. It features a NEMA 4X waterproof and corrosion-resistant stainless steel enclosure. It is highly resistant to dirt, dust, moisture, & humidity.
Arlington Heights, IL, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens, has introduced a new 27” waterproof industrial-grade LCD monitor, featuring a NEMA 4X waterproof and corrosion-resistant stainless steel enclosure. This makes it ideal for environments with high humidity, condensation, splashing or sprayed liquids, dirt, dust, airborne particulates, and more.
The VMW-27R-SS features:
1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution
NEMA 4X Water-Resistant Stainless Steel Enclosure
Waterproof, Sealed Cable Entry Port
VGA, HDMI, & DisplayPort Video Inputs
300 Nits Brightness
Auto Re-Start After Power Loss
TRU-Tuff Treatment, For Maximum Shock/Vibration Resistance
32° to 122° F Operating Temperatures
Can be Modified or Customized to Meet Your Specific Needs
Full 3-Year Warranty
The VMW-27R-SS is built for demanding industrial environments and applications. It is ideal for use in wash-down environments such as food processing plants and other manufacturing facilities, and car washes. It is also perfect for demanding environments such as steel mills, saw mills, metal-working plants, and other dirty environments.
For more information please contact:
Cindy Garland
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
847-259-2344
cindy@tru-vumonitors.com
https://tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of LCD displays, provides a wide range of customizable, industrial-grade LCD monitors. This includes sunlight-readable, optically-bonded, touch screen, medical-grade displays, open frame, panel mount, waterproof, and standard monitors in sizes from 7” to 86”. All are backed by our full 3-Year Warranty. All monitors can be customized/modified to meet specific application requirements. TRU-Vu monitors can also be private-labeled with your company's name, logo and unique model number.
