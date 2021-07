TRU-Vu Launches New Industrial-Grade 27” Waterproof Monitor

Arlington Heights, IL, July 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens, has introduced a new 27” waterproof industrial-grade LCD monitor, featuring a NEMA 4X waterproof and corrosion-resistant stainless steel enclosure. This makes it ideal for environments with high humidity, condensation, splashing or sprayed liquids, dirt, dust, airborne particulates, and more.The VMW-27R-SS features:1920 x 1080 Full HD ResolutionNEMA 4X Water-Resistant Stainless Steel EnclosureWaterproof, Sealed Cable Entry PortVGA, HDMI, & DisplayPort Video Inputs300 Nits BrightnessAuto Re-Start After Power LossTRU-Tuff Treatment, For Maximum Shock/Vibration Resistance32° to 122° F Operating TemperaturesCan be Modified or Customized to Meet Your Specific NeedsFull 3-Year WarrantyThe VMW-27R-SS is built for demanding industrial environments and applications. It is ideal for use in wash-down environments such as food processing plants and other manufacturing facilities, and car washes. It is also perfect for demanding environments such as steel mills, saw mills, metal-working plants, and other dirty environments.For more information please contact:Cindy GarlandTRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.847-259-2344cindy@tru-vumonitors.comhttps://tru-vumonitors.comAbout the Company:TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc., a leading supplier of LCD displays, provides a wide range of customizable, industrial-grade LCD monitors. This includes sunlight-readable, optically-bonded, touch screen, medical-grade displays, open frame, panel mount, waterproof, and standard monitors in sizes from 7” to 86”. All are backed by our full 3-Year Warranty. All monitors can be customized/modified to meet specific application requirements. TRU-Vu monitors can also be private-labeled with your company's name, logo and unique model number.