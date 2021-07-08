Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Chris Dennen as Director of Marketing for Ariston Thermo
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Chris Dennen as Director of Marketing for Ariston Thermo.
Sarasota, FL, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the Director of Marketing, Chris will develop the brand’s value proposition in the US in cooperation with corporate marketing. Chris will be tasked with designing and executing marketing initiatives and maintaining high-standard product literature and supporting materials.
Chris brings to this role extensive experience in Marketing, most recently holding the position of Head of Marketing, North America with Igus. Chris is a graduate of Clarkson University with a Masters of Business Administration.
Ariston Thermo is the largest producer in the world of hot water and heating products. Their name is synonymous with comfort, energy efficiency, and respect for the environment thanks to its high efficiency products, its plants in compliance with the most advanced production standards, and excellent pre and after sales customer support services.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
