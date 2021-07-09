GETIDA Officially Announces Christina Passmore as New Content and Relationship Manager
GETIDA officially announces the hiring of Christina Passmore as Content and Relationship Manager.
Teaneck, NJ, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GETIDA, the global leader in Amazon FBA auditing and reimbursement solutions, officially announces the hiring of Christina Passmore as Content and Relationship Manager.
“We are looking forward to having Christina join our team and deliver high-level content that will be helpful for the growth of our Amazon sellers and industry partners,” says Rob Stanley, CMO of GETIDA.
Christina started selling on the Amazon Marketplace in 2019 and quickly scaled her business to 6-figures in just 7 months. Amid the pandemic in 2020, which threatened to change e-commerce forever, Christina was able to also successfully launch a freelance copywriting service in the Amazon FBA industry.
As an Amazon writer, Christina honed in on her talent as a high-level content writer for Amazon sellers and software companies looking to positively impact the growth of Amazon sellers in the space. She was able to build a new successful 6-figure writing business in under one year, catching the attention of GETIDA.
“I am honored to be joining the GETIDA team as Content and Relationship Manager,” said Christina. “I will leverage my ability to connect people to words to further network and develop the company’s content. I will also embrace my role enhancing female representation within the GETIDA organization. I believe the future of commerce resides in the world of Amazon, which is exactly why I am excited to be joining GETIDA today.”
GETIDA is well known for having state-of-the-art, fast, and convenient solutions that analyze and reconcile all Amazon FBA transactions. The GETIDA case management team then manages the reconciliation process and ensures the transaction is researched and managed thoroughly. This means Amazon sellers get the maximum recovery that they are eligible to receive, so they can focus on what is most important: growing their Amazon FBA business.
About GETIDA
GETIDA is a technology solutions company based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Founded in 2015, GETIDA specializes in Amazon FBA discrepancy analytics, financial recovery, and consulting. Utilizing proprietary auditing technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies, with billions of dollars of transactions managed daily. GETIDA is an authorized Solution Provider on the Amazon AppStore and the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN).
Contact
Rob Stanley
+1 (888) 280-0032
https://www.getida.com
