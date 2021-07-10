Solvaria Simplifies Sales Commission Process with QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is thrilled to share that Solvaria was able to simplify their sales commission process with the help of QCommission.
Solvaria is a “boutique IT consulting firm leveraging technology experts to support the two most important pieces of your business. Your data and your people.” -solvaria.com
They specialize in database and analytics services, with their core in the following software technologies: Microsoft, Oracle, and Additional Database Technologies.
Solvaria used to calculate all of their sales commissions manually using a spreadsheet every month. It took them two (2) to four (4) hours for data entry alone, another two (2) to four (4) hours for review, one (1) to two (2) hours for sales review, and finally, five (5) to ten (10) hours for error resolution alone. That’s a minimum of ten (10) hours of unnecessary and tedious work every month. On top of that, variable and contractor rates made the entire process extremely complicated. Solvaria’s entire sales commission process was a headache and needed an overhaul.
After deciding they wanted to put more value on their time, Solvaria decided that QCommission was what they needed. “[The] implementation team was very helpful. We discussed the requirements in a couple of meetings in detail and put together a solid solution that works well for Solvaria. The team we worked with was very patient and cooperative,” said Greg Samuels, CEO of Solvaria. “[QCommission] makes calculating our commissions easy and saves us a lot of time each month. We are able to deliver a more timely report to our salespeople with greater accuracy and less manual intervention,” he added.
“A lot of us have been highly reliant on using spreadsheets for commissions, which is a manual process. Spreadsheets, over time, have become an application, but it really shouldn’t be one because it is very error prone. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the more appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Solvaria decided to automate their sales commission process with QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits,” shared David Carlson, CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
