Testhouse Wins Two International Awards
Testhouse, the global Software Testing and Quality Assurance company based in London has won two International Awards for Business excellence and quality services.
London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testhouse, an independent software testing and quality assurance company, based in London has bagged yet another award and recognition for its quality services. The company with more than 275 customers across 20 countries is currently the preferred Quality Assurance partner for 500 plus fortune companies. The company is one of the fast-growing independent verification and validation firm with a strong presence in the UK, US, Middle East, Africa, India and Australia.
Testhouse is well known in the industry for consistently focusing on the software testing sector and offering world-class services to its clients globally. The organization’s unique quality process involves the best practices acquired from the industry standards. The soon to be 21-year-old organization has been awarded by the MEA Finance Magazine for being the “Best Digital Transformation Consultancy Firm” in The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2021 event in Dubai.
The company has been focusing on Software testing since its inception and now focuses on Next Generation Testing, AI Testing, IoT, UI/UX testing and many more as demanded by the fast-changing industry.
Testhouse was also awarded the “Best Software Testing & Quality Assurance Company 2021” by the Talent Acquisition International Magazine as part of their 7th year annual celebratory programs in the UK. Testhouse was also showcased as one of the best companies to work for by the BestStartup based in the UK. Testhouse has been living up to the expectation of its clients in every facet and positioning itself as a customer-oriented brand. Despite the difficulties caused due to the pandemic, Testhouse had made sure to deliver customer satisfaction unfailingly and to be consistently creative and innovative.
Testhouse established in 2000 is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company headquartered in London, with offices in the US, ME, Australia and delivery centers in Trivandrum and Bangalore. The company offers a wide range of third-party software testing, QA, and DevOps services including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, quality assurance audit and other quality assurance consultancy services.
