Two More Realtors® Join Luxury Brokerage Engel & Völkers Belleair
Belleair’s luxury real estate brokerage welcomes Michael Pappa and CR Stanton.
Belleair, FL, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair, ranked a Top Workplace three years in a row by the Tampa Bay Times, announced that Michael Pappa and CR Stanton have joined the brokerage as Realtors® servicing the entire Tampa Bay area, as well as aiding in national and international real estate transactions.
Mr. Pappa is a thirty-five-year veteran in the real estate industry and founded, owned and operated several real estate firms. He has the expertise, knowledge, energy and finesse to negotiate transactions to the most positive solution possible. He holds a real estate license in both Florida and Connecticut.
Mr. Stanton is a Tampa Bay area native and University of Florida graduate who worked for many years as a financial planner at Raymond James. He is also currently a licensed Home Inspector in the state of Florida. His experiences make him a great asset to both the brokerage and to his clients alike.
Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, comments, “Both of these real estate advisors exemplify our core values of passion, competence, and exclusivity. Operating in 34 countries around the world, with over 14,000 real estate advisors from a multitude of cultural backgrounds, the diversity within this global organization enriches not only our brokerages, but also the homebuying and selling experience given to the clients we serve around the world!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 14,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, or www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
