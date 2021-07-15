Truematter Welcomes Junior Content Strategist Jessica Fields to the Team
Columbia, SC, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Truematter (truematter.com) is proud to welcome Jessica Fields as the newest content strategist for the Columbia, South Carolina team.
Jessica’s background in written communication and community leadership has given her an enthusiasm for creating digital experiences that serve the needs of the real people using them. In addition to her skills in user experience and content strategy, she brings with her an expertise in digital accessibility best practices and a commitment to creating inclusive experiences that serve all members of any interactive community, regardless of learning style or disability. She brings a can-do attitude and collaborative spirit to every project she undertakes.
“Jessica is a rare find,” says Dean Schuster, founder, partner, and user experience lead at truematter. “Early in her career, she already has the intelligence, aptitude, and approach of a seasoned professional. The sky’s the limit.”
“We’re pleased to add Jessica’s unique talent to our content strategy team,” says Bailey Lewis, director of content strategy at truematter. “She approaches creating digital experiences with a balance of human empathy and business acumen that takes most years to acquire. Great things are in store for our team and clients by having her on board.”
Jessica is just as thrilled about joining the truematter team. “Truematter displays a clear commitment to doing things the right way, with the needs of real people above everything else,” she says. “I’m grateful to be part of such an adept, innovative group of creators.”
About truematter
We plan, evaluate, test, and create interactive, human experiences for any screen. Our work aligns with the way real people approach technology, which improves efficiency, productivity and user satisfaction time after time. You can find us at truematter.com.
Jessica’s background in written communication and community leadership has given her an enthusiasm for creating digital experiences that serve the needs of the real people using them. In addition to her skills in user experience and content strategy, she brings with her an expertise in digital accessibility best practices and a commitment to creating inclusive experiences that serve all members of any interactive community, regardless of learning style or disability. She brings a can-do attitude and collaborative spirit to every project she undertakes.
“Jessica is a rare find,” says Dean Schuster, founder, partner, and user experience lead at truematter. “Early in her career, she already has the intelligence, aptitude, and approach of a seasoned professional. The sky’s the limit.”
“We’re pleased to add Jessica’s unique talent to our content strategy team,” says Bailey Lewis, director of content strategy at truematter. “She approaches creating digital experiences with a balance of human empathy and business acumen that takes most years to acquire. Great things are in store for our team and clients by having her on board.”
Jessica is just as thrilled about joining the truematter team. “Truematter displays a clear commitment to doing things the right way, with the needs of real people above everything else,” she says. “I’m grateful to be part of such an adept, innovative group of creators.”
About truematter
We plan, evaluate, test, and create interactive, human experiences for any screen. Our work aligns with the way real people approach technology, which improves efficiency, productivity and user satisfaction time after time. You can find us at truematter.com.
Contact
truematterContact
Rusty Farrell
803-252-9896
truematter.com
Rusty Farrell
803-252-9896
truematter.com
Categories