Forrest J. Bass Appointed Chair of the Wills, Trusts and Estates Board Certification Committee of the Florida Bar
Attorney Forrest J. Bass, director at the Farr Law Firm, has been named Chair of the Wills, Trusts & Estates Board Certification Committee, effective July 1, 2021.
Punta Gorda, FL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Forrest J. Bass, director at the Farr Law Firm, has been appointed Chair of the Florida Bar’s Wills, Trusts and Estates Board Certification Committee.
The nine-member committee evaluates applicants for board certification and re-certification in the area of wills, trusts and estates and is responsible for preparing and grading the wills, trusts and estates examination that is administered to board certification applicants each year.
Bass is Board Certified in Wills, Trusts and Estates which is The Florida Bar’s “Legal Expert” status. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Boston University School of Law, Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Flagler College.
Bass is immediate past President of the Charlotte County Bar Association, Former Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee “C” for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, past President of the Charlotte Estate Planning Council, and General Counsel for the Punta Gorda Symphony.
About Farr Law Firm
For almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County with additional offices in Sarasota County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small-town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
