SKB Promotes Will Steven to VP of Sales for Music Pro AV Division
Orange, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SKB Cases has announced the promotion of longtime SKB product manager, Will Steven, to the position of Vice President of Sales for the Music Pro AV Division.
Building on a lifelong connection to music, Will Steven started his career in the music industry with a job at the Ward Brodt Music Store in Madison, Wisconsin in 2001. After graduating from the University of Whitewater, Wisconsin with a BA in Music and a Minor in Advertising, he spent five years as a Pro Sales Associate at Full Compass before joining the SKB team in 2012. As the SKB Music Division’s Pro AV product manager, Will helped to grow the division with key contributions in the research and development of many industry firsts, such as SKB Fly Racks, Studio Flyers, and the injection-molded pedalboard. He also played a critical role in the growth of SKB’s photo and video markets.
“Will brings decades of sales and marketing expertise to the table,” said Robert Wilkes, SKB Cases COO. “His last nine years at SKB have been focused on the continued innovation of the Music division at SKB, and we think there’s no one better suited to lead this team into the future.”
“I’m very proud to have been a part of SKB’s success for the last nine years, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to shape the growth of the Music division in this new role,” stated Will Steven.
About SKB Cases: The first SKB case was created in 1977 by two ambitious college students in a humble residential garage in Anaheim, California. Together, Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson engineered what would eventually become the industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case—just the first of many innovations that have since cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transport solutions. Today, SKB remains family owned and operated, and has expanded its operations into three factories with over 300 employees. SKB’s innovative solutions can be found on all seven continents, where they help diverse industries around the world to protect their livelihoods, build better products, and get the job done—usually in the toughest environments where protection of sensitive equipment is mission critical. Top companies in music, photography, sports, aerospace, military, and more all look to SKB for support. After more than 40 years of steady growth, SKB is most grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers, and remains dedicated to the assurance that every case with an SKB logo has been manufactured with an unconditional commitment to unsurpassed quality.
For more information on SKB Cases or SKB products, contact the SKB Sales & Marketing Team at (714) 685-5232 or visit www.skbcases.com.
