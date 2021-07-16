Plethora to Host Insightful Webcast on New Frontiers in Employee Skilling, Digital Learning and Content Curation
The webcast will see L&D leaders discuss how organizations can embrace new emerging skills with digital learning to redefine value for the business.
Pune, India, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In today’s changing world, enterprises are increasingly understanding the importance of employee skilling to prepare their workforce for the future. While 2020 laid major emphasis on increasing efficiencies, 2021 is focused on building capabilities to create new values and opportunities for businesses.
This will require a dominant strategy towards digital learning and relevant content for skilling and development. One effective approach is content curation that lets L&D teams enable self-directed training, empowering employees to manage their own learning.
In the upcoming webcast titled "New Frontiers in Employee Skilling: Digital Learning, Curated Content and Business Impact," Plethora, in association with People Matters, aims to explore the business impact that strategies like digital learning and content curation can create in terms of addressing skill gaps and learner needs.
The webcast will see Maruti Pandey, Senior Manager L&D, Sannam S4 and Amit Gautam, CEO & Director, Plethora, share their insights on the new frontiers in skilling and the role of curating engaging, personalized and impactful content in bridging killing gaps.
The webcast will highlight key points for employee skilling and development in 2021 and beyond, including:
· What are the new frontiers in re-skilling and upskilling?
· Why is content the top priority for 2021 in context to reimagining the learning environment?
· What are the immediate skilling challenges for 2021?
· How can we make learning more relevant and embedded in the flow of work?
The webcast will be streamed live on Thursday, July 22nd, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
To register for the webcast, please visit here: https://bit.ly/3hjCJI7
About Plethora
Backed by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, Plethora is a leading aggregator and curator of world-class employee training content. Powered by UpsideLMS, an innovative Learning Management System, Plethora is headquartered in Pune, India with local representation through its wide network of Sales partners serving a global client-base.
About People Matters
People Matters is a new-age, niche media organization with a vision to be a pivotal thought leader in the arena of people and work. With a focus on providing the world of talent and work with great insights, People Matters aims to enable talent professionals to have an intellectual point of view and ability to make decisions that create a big impact. It brings the talent fraternity abreast with new ideas, trends, technological innovations, expert viewpoints and new pathways that raise its collective consciousness and help in finding all the answers pertinent to people and work.
