Daugherty Ranked #1 Largest IT Consulting Firm and #1 Software Development Company in St. Louis by St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis, MO, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been ranked as No. 1 in both St. Louis’ Largest IT Consulting Firm and Largest Software Developer in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Business Journal. This is the fourth consecutive year Daugherty has been listed as the Largest IT Consulting Firm and the second year included in the Largest Software Developer list.
St. Louis' Largest IT Consulting Firm
This list includes the 25 Largest St. Louis IT consulting firms ranked by total full-time equivalent IT consultants. For additional information and a complete list, visit the St. Louis Business Journal website.
St. Louis' Largest Software Developer
This list includes the 25 largest software development firms in St. Louis, ranked by the number of local software developers. For additional information and a complete list, visit the St. Louis Business Journal website.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
