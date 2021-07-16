Bruce Flint Joins Kahana Feld as COO
Irvine, CA, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Flint has joined Kahana & Feld LLP as Chief Operations Officer. He will lead the firm’s operations and business development efforts, as well as facilitate the firm’s ongoing efforts to promote a diverse and inclusive culture.
“We are extremely happy to welcome Bruce on board,” said Amir Kahana, Co-Founding and Managing Partner of the firm. “I believe his extensive experience will add value by working to support the firm’s initiatives and manage our growing operations.”
Mr. Flint has more than 20 years of business management and leadership experience and more than 25 years of experience in the legal industry. He began his career in finance and later moved into the legal field at Morrison & Foerster LLP’s Orange County office. More recently, he served as Director of Operations for the Orange County and Inland Empire Chapter of The Make-A-Wish Foundation, and then as the firm administrator for Palumbo Bergstrom LLP.
“I’m honored to join Kahana Feld’s talented and dedicated team,” said Mr. Flint. “I look forward to leading the firm’s growth objectives, while remaining focused on superior customer results and providing the best experience for our employees.”
About Kahana Feld
Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
