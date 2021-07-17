Dr. Alex Yen, DDS Among "40 Under 40," America’s Best Young Dentists
Palo Alto, CA, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Alex Yen, DDS of Cambridge Dental Studio has been named one of the 2021 “40 Under 40” by Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine. For an 11th consecutive year, Incisal Edge celebrates brilliant achievers in dentistry, ages forty and under, with its signature award.
Among this year’s Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” honorees, announced today, are 46 women and 40 men from 30 states, including Dr. Alex Yen, DDS of Palo Alto, CA.
The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these award recipients represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow. Fewer than 600 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2021 inductees. A complete list of the 2021 “40 Under 40” can be found at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.
About Cambridge Dental Studio:
Cambridge Dental Studio offers state-of-the-art technology, friendly, compassionate staff, and a comfortable, spa-like environment that gives you an unparalleled dental experience. Located in Palo Alto, we work hard to make your time with us effortless and enjoyable. Our attention to every detail delivers exceptional results you’ll be happy with.
We are skilled family dental professionals who have one mission: getting you a gorgeous smile that will be with you for life. Visit cambridgedentalstudio.com for more information.
About Incisal Edge
Incisal Edge magazine is the dedicated to helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing world of healthcare and business. Published by Benco Dental since 1997, Incisal Edge curates the industry’s most progressive thought leadership to deliver the latest in dental innovations and the people behind them. Known for its “40 Under 40 — America’s Best Young Dentists,” which highlights the country’s brightest rising stars, the magazine’s content includes “The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry,” plus columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge magazine’s print edition reaches 130,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine. Incisaledgemagazine.com leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine’s signature awards.
Alex Yen
650-382-3068
https://cambridgedentalstudio.com/
