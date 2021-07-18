The Cahn Fellows Programs Name Jonathon Smith to Executive Director
New York, NY, July 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Cahn Fellows Programs, the country’s premier organization specifically designed to support the growth of exemplary school leaders in large metropolitan school districts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Smith to Executive Director. In this role, Smith will facilitate and systematically and structurally lead Cahn Fellows Programs’ growth, ensuring that instructional leaders for years to come can excel with specialized training in advanced leadership skills, based on best practices and research-tested tactics.
“Under Jonathan’s leadership we are confident that we can further solidify Cahn Fellows Programs’ national presence and prominence as the ‘go-to’ organization for exemplary professional development for principals and administrators,” said Chuck Cahn, Chairman of the Board and Founder of the Cahn Fellows Programs. “Jonathan is an agent of change within the education community and his appointment as Executive Director is a true testament to his leadership, dedication and advocacy.”
Since 2002, the Cahn Fellows Programs have been committed to recognizing outstanding principals and providing them with opportunities for professional, intellectual and personal growth. Its goal is to strengthen the urban public school system nationally by investing in its most effective school leaders; providing distinguished school leaders with advanced professional development and recognition.
A successful Cahn Fellow himself, Smith served as a principal in the Dallas Independent School District for 14 years. Just prior to taking on his new leadership role at Cahn, Smith held the position of principal for the past four years at the iconic David W. Carter High School. Since beginning his first principalship at age 26, Smith has led school communities in Dallas, and under his transformational leadership and campus turnaround model, schools at all levels have been recognized for excellence on the local, state and national level.
“The Cahn Fellows Programs are known and celebrated for their bright, bold and balanced approach to crafting impactful professional learning experiences for distinguished and decorated urban school principals. As a Cahn Fellow and Alumni Advisor turned Executive Director, I am fortunate to recall so many fond memories of personal growth and professional collaboration made possible by the Cahn Fellows Programs,” said Smith. “I very much look forward to being a part of more special moments in the future.”
Smith attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, where he graduated Cum Laude in three years, receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources. His postgraduate studies include Universidad Internacional Spanish Immersion Program in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education’s Urban School Leadership Program, and Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and Dallas Baptist University. Smith holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and in 2019 began working on his Doctoral Student (Ed. D) degree at Lamar University. He currently resides in Grand Prairie, Texas.
For more information on the Cahn Fellows Programs, visit https://cahnfellowsprograms.org/
About The Cahn Fellows Programs:
Founded in 2002, the Cahn Fellows Programs is the country’s premier organization specifically designed to support the growth of exemplary school leaders in large metropolitan school districts. For almost 20 years, the Programs have enabled Fellows to become more effective school principals and administrators by training them to incorporate best practices and leadership strategies which leverage and augment school leaders’ talents and help them to achieve better and more effective staff and student engagement and achievement, while promoting enhanced personal and professional growth.
Contact:
Rebecca Smith
R&J Strategic Communications
rsmith@randjsc.com
(908) 801-1158
“Under Jonathan’s leadership we are confident that we can further solidify Cahn Fellows Programs’ national presence and prominence as the ‘go-to’ organization for exemplary professional development for principals and administrators,” said Chuck Cahn, Chairman of the Board and Founder of the Cahn Fellows Programs. “Jonathan is an agent of change within the education community and his appointment as Executive Director is a true testament to his leadership, dedication and advocacy.”
Since 2002, the Cahn Fellows Programs have been committed to recognizing outstanding principals and providing them with opportunities for professional, intellectual and personal growth. Its goal is to strengthen the urban public school system nationally by investing in its most effective school leaders; providing distinguished school leaders with advanced professional development and recognition.
A successful Cahn Fellow himself, Smith served as a principal in the Dallas Independent School District for 14 years. Just prior to taking on his new leadership role at Cahn, Smith held the position of principal for the past four years at the iconic David W. Carter High School. Since beginning his first principalship at age 26, Smith has led school communities in Dallas, and under his transformational leadership and campus turnaround model, schools at all levels have been recognized for excellence on the local, state and national level.
“The Cahn Fellows Programs are known and celebrated for their bright, bold and balanced approach to crafting impactful professional learning experiences for distinguished and decorated urban school principals. As a Cahn Fellow and Alumni Advisor turned Executive Director, I am fortunate to recall so many fond memories of personal growth and professional collaboration made possible by the Cahn Fellows Programs,” said Smith. “I very much look forward to being a part of more special moments in the future.”
Smith attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, where he graduated Cum Laude in three years, receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources. His postgraduate studies include Universidad Internacional Spanish Immersion Program in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education’s Urban School Leadership Program, and Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and Dallas Baptist University. Smith holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and in 2019 began working on his Doctoral Student (Ed. D) degree at Lamar University. He currently resides in Grand Prairie, Texas.
For more information on the Cahn Fellows Programs, visit https://cahnfellowsprograms.org/
About The Cahn Fellows Programs:
Founded in 2002, the Cahn Fellows Programs is the country’s premier organization specifically designed to support the growth of exemplary school leaders in large metropolitan school districts. For almost 20 years, the Programs have enabled Fellows to become more effective school principals and administrators by training them to incorporate best practices and leadership strategies which leverage and augment school leaders’ talents and help them to achieve better and more effective staff and student engagement and achievement, while promoting enhanced personal and professional growth.
Contact:
Rebecca Smith
R&J Strategic Communications
rsmith@randjsc.com
(908) 801-1158
Contact
R&J Strategic CommunicationsContact
Rebecca Smith
908-801-1158
randjsc.com
Rebecca Smith
908-801-1158
randjsc.com
Categories