Shufti Pro Sweeps Global Banking & Finance Awards 2021 with Two Major Wins
Shufti Pro Limited are the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards winners of the categories Best Anti-Fraud Cyprus and Digital KYC/Onboarding Application Europe 2021.
London, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro has won two awards in the “Business Technology” and “Banking and Finance Technology” category of the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021.
At the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021, Shufti Pro has been honoured with two awards for providing outstanding digital identity verification services to its customers.
The first award won is for “Best Digital KYC/Onboarding Application Europe 2021,” the magazine announced. Shufti Pro has been awarded for providing outstanding services to clients through swift onboarding and KYC verification with one of the highest accuracy levels in the European Market.
The European Central Bank (ECB) revealed that payments made across borders but within SEPA equal 43% of total fraud, followed by domestic fraud (35%) and cross-border fraud outside SEPA (22%). Shufti Pro is making its mark in the bloc by safeguarding the financial infrastructure against the increasing threat of ID theft, credit card scams, and other financial frauds.
Earlier this year, the CyberTech 100 company Shufti Pro acquired an end-user satisfaction rate of 92% by enabling rapid customer onboarding and seamless KYC verification.
Through the use of AI and biometric technology, Shufti Pro’s KYC verification solution authenticates end-users online within a few seconds. Due to its interactive user interface and fully automated processes, the company has been recognized for the key role it has played within the financial community in Europe.
Shufti Pro has also won the title “Best New Anti Fraud / Security Solutions Provider Cyprus 2021” at the Global Banking and Finance Awards. Headquartered in London, the company has 4 offices spread across the globe, with one located in Cyprus. Through its regional office in Cyprus, Shufti Pro is providing local businesses with highly efficient identity and financial fraud prevention solutions, including face verification, document authentication and NFC verification among others.
The Global Awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes that are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial community. The panel awards leading financial organizations based on their accomplishments, innovation, strategy, progressiveness and for motivating changes within the financial sector.
“We are thrilled to hear that our efforts and innovative solutions are being recognized worldwide. These awards make team Shufti Pro strive even harder towards delivering seamless IDV solutions to our global customers,” commented Victor Fredung, CEO and founder of Shufti Pro.
For more information on Shufti Pro, visit shuftipro.com
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have one of the highest rates of accuracy and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
Contact sales@shuftipro.com to get on board.
For more information on Shufti Pro, visit shuftipro.com
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have one of the highest rates of accuracy and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations.
Contact sales@shuftipro.com to get on board.
