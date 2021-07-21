British Columbia Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates Andy Mendel, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, for achieving his Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
Vancouver, Canada, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Andy Mendel, owner of True North Executor Solutions, Inc., has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms he has gained knowledge to provide professional asset inventory services.
To earn the CIS designation, Mendel successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.
Choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel. Earning these credentials informs clients that he has gone the extra mile to ensure that True North Executor Solutions provides quality inventory services.
Mendel stated, “We are problem solvers and every day we help others navigate the challenges of an estate. True North offers a vast array of services to trust officers, estate lawyers, executors, and families by coordinating the management of the physical assets and household property as part of the estate resolution process. We provide professional estate inventory services including 3D virtual walk-throughs. Our team of professionals also provide full-service security and maintenance, asset valuation/appraisal services, and socially and environmentally conscious dispersal of assets including online auctions. True North also provides compassionate beneficiary assistance including grief support and dispute resolution.”
For more information, visit https://www.tnes.ca.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property inventory industry. Certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek. For more information visit https://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com
