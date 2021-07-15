Spika Announces Its 2021 "Day-of-Service" Honorees from Among Local Non-Profit Organizations
The Lewistown, Montana based manufacturer’s team members will once again celebrate local non-profit organizations by dedicating a day of volunteer service in the community.
Lewistown, MT, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., today announced the annual celebration of local non-profit organizations where team members will spend the day volunteering.
For the "Spika Day of Service," each year, the company invites requests from local community organizations that are doing exemplary work for and in the community and allows team members to choose projects or causes that are close to their heart. The following are the 2021 honorees:
· Boys and Girls Club, Lewistown
Central Montana Family Planning
Small Wonder
Friends of the Lewistown Public Library
Fort Maginnis
Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch
Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell
USAVE Thrift StoreLewistown Parks and Recreation Trails/Fish Hatchery
Fergus County Council on Aging
Fox Den
The Lewistown Art Center
Lewistown Downtown Association
“The annual ‘Day of Service’ is the perfect manifestation of one of the core values of our company, viz., to build our community; it also allows our team members to hone their servant-leadership skills,” says Katie Spika, President & CEO of Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. “We are indeed grateful to this year’s honorees for giving us this opportunity to serve the community,” adds Spika.
About Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.: Forged in the ethos that put Americans on the moon, Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. is a design-led manufacturing company based in Lewistown, Montana. Driven by the timeless American values of quality, manufacturing ingenuity, and innovation, Spika was established in 2001 to develop unique ways to tackle a variety of complex access challenges in manufacturing, assembly, and MRO across industries. Spika Design and Manufacturing specializes in the design and production of aluminum work platforms and mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) that help clients stay OSHA compliant and safe while working at varying heights and cantilevers. With a quality management system certified under AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015, Spika also designs for efficiency and improved throughput and for elegance that matches the professionalism of the global brands they serve in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, transportation, utilities, and technology infrastructure. Learn more at https://spikamfg.com.
