George Hicker Joins Alliance Corp. as VP of CIO/ERP Solutions
St. Louis, MO, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Corp. announces George Hicker has joined the firm as Vice-President of CIO and ERP Solutions. Hicker will serve with Alliance’s Advisors Division.
Alliance recently acquired Technology Strategy Consultant LLC. where Hicker served as Principal Consultant. Hicker will use his expertise to help clients of Alliance choose and implement the right software specifically for ERP and the financial suite.
Hicker’s background includes 30 years of experience in information technology. He has served as a Senior Information Technology Manager with Enterprise Holdings, as a Senior Programmer Analyst with White Rodgers and as a Computer Operator and Programmer with Reckitt & Colman.
Hicker assists business owners with corporate growth, cost reduction and improved efficiencies. He has helped manage IT departments from software, hardware and projects, to vendors, customers and all the relationships that support and grow an organization. His background includes work with a variety of technology platforms and service areas to include ERP, HCM, Supply Chain, Facility Management, Content and Document Management, POS, Finance and Expense Management.
“George has achieved a high level of success with a large and diverse knowledge base in nearly all facets of information technology,” said James Canada, CEO. “He will be a valuable asset for our clients, providing the expertise and experience to help them grow their companies. We are excited to add him to our growing group of Alliance Advisors.”
Active in many endeavors throughout the area, Hicker has served as a volunteer with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as a running coach with Fleet Feet St. Louis, and on the Board with the local chapter of Data Management Association (DAMA) St. Louis. He and his family reside in the Ballwin, MO area.
About Alliance Corp.
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
