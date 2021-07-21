National Association for Business Resources Names Daugherty One of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Ninth Year in a Row
Atlanta, GA, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named one of the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Atlanta. This year marks the ninth consecutive time the Daugherty Atlanta office has earned this recognition. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.
Selected companies will be honored on July 21, 2021, on a virtual platform, and the winning companies also compete for 13 elite awards, one granted for each category. Elite award winners will be revealed during the digital presentation.
About the Best and Brightest Program
An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on various categories. These include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance. For additional information and a complete list of the winners in Atlanta, please visit the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® website.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Selected companies will be honored on July 21, 2021, on a virtual platform, and the winning companies also compete for 13 elite awards, one granted for each category. Elite award winners will be revealed during the digital presentation.
About the Best and Brightest Program
An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on various categories. These include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance. For additional information and a complete list of the winners in Atlanta, please visit the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® website.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories