Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Eureka and University City MO., Shares Tips How to Build an At-Home Retreat
Eureka, MO, July 23, 2021
“Homeowners looking to invest in something for their home that can help get more from their space are now investing in backyard hot tubs,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. With year-round use, the spa delivers pampering, improved health and wellness, and entertainment on demand.
Here’s how to build a one-of-a-kind retreat with a hydrotherapy hot tub at home:
Extend the Living Room to the Great Outdoors
With expanding television channels and on-demand movie services, most people today spend the majority of their time at home sitting in the living room. What if they could take this activity and move it outdoors? Modern hot tubs can be outfitted with all kinds of amazing entertainment features, including surround sound and televisions. Replace the couch with massaging water and flip the script on evening relaxation time.
Pamper Your Way to Improved Health
Most people don’t realize that relaxing in the hot tub can improve health. It has to do with elevated heat and how submerging the body in hot water jumpstarts the heart and cardiovascular system. With improved blood flow, damaged cells and tissues receive an even greater supply of nutrients and oxygen, even faster. This means improved heart health, increased flexibility, and fewer aches and pains.
Enjoy Personalized Massage from Home
One of life’s greatest pleasures is a long, relaxing massage. With a hot tub at home, families can enjoy rejuvenating benefits from the comfort and convenience of their own backyard. Adjustable jets make it simple to design a personalized massage that targets precisely where the body needs attention.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
Categories