Hot Spring Spas, a Plymouth Hot Tub, Lap Pool, and Infrared Sauna Store Shares Ways to Improve Health and Wellness with Hot Tub Hydrotherapy
Plymouth, MN, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hot Spring Spas of Minneapolis offering Hot Tubs, Endless Lap Pools, and Infrared Sauna shares Ways to Improve Health and Wellness with Hot Tub Hydrotherapy.
“With so many people working from home these days, many have fallen into bad lifestyle habits that negatively affect their well-being,” says Jason Rounds, General Manager. One way to mitigate these issues is to use hot tub hydrotherapy to relax and promote a happier, healthier body and mind.
Here are 3 ways to improve health and wellness with a hot tub soaking at home.
Banish Unhealthy Stress - Some stress is normal. But when it gets out of control, stress can have very serious consequences. Unhealthy stress levels can trigger a variety of conditions, like depression, diabetes, even high blood pressure. The advantage of a hot tub is the combination of heat and powerful massage - the key to banishing stress from the body. Sit back and relax as hydromassage targets the base of the neck, shoulders, and anywhere tension pain impacts health. Use regularly to keep stress under control and prevent it from lingering.
Boost Cardiovascular Fitness - Soaking in the elevated heat of a hot tub feels fantastic on the body, but it also contributes to a healthy cardiovascular system. Soaking in intense heat increases blood circulation, which gives the heart a mini-workout. With improved cardiovascular function, more nutrients and oxygen get delivered to the cells, helping you feel energized and giving your body what it needs to be its best.
Get Amazing Sleep - A great night’s sleep is the fastest way to improve how you feel throughout the day. When the body is properly rested, it performs better. Yet insomnia and restlessness make it tough to be strong mentally and physically. Using a hot tub for a few minutes before bed is a proven way to promote a deep, restorative sleep.
About Us
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines and Minneapolis offers a large selection of new and used hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas for sale. We are the area’s premier source for Hot Spring Spas and Hot Tubs, Endless Pools, Saunatec, Finnleo Saunas, A & B Backyard Accessories, and proudly carry the SilkBalance for Spas water treatment system.
Hot Spring Spas of Plymouth
14100 21st Ave N, Suite B
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-450-5310
Hot Spring Spas of Burnsville
14350 Buck Hill Rd
Burnsville, MN 55306
952-933-9040
Hot Spring Spas of Woodbury
650 Commerce Dr, Suite 150
Woodbury, MN 55125
651-731-9745
Hot Spring Spas of Des Moines Iowa
10860 Hickman Rd
Clive, IA 50325
515-270-8702
Hot Spring Spas of Carroll Iowa
18134 Highway 71
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-3376
Hot Spring Spas of Arnolds Park
244 Okoboji Grove Rd N
Arnolds Park, IA 51360
712-332-7928
