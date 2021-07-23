Spa Country, a Hot Tub Store Near Steamboat Springs, Publishes Short Guide on the Benefits of Hydrotherapy
"Hydrotherapy is quickly gaining in popularity, as more people learn about the benefits of heat and massage for health and wellness," said Austin Nelson of Spa Country. Soaking in the backyard spa after a long day can deliver healing benefits.
Here are three therapeutic benefits of relaxing in a hot tub at home:
Increased Joint Health - Arthritis is one reason why folks suffer from joint discomfort. But even minor aches and pains can impact flexibility and range of motion. Soak in the elevated heat of a hot tub, and muscles and joints relax instantly, relieving pain and making movement easier. Heat soothes while buoyancy takes gravitational pressure off the body, giving strained muscles and joints the chance to relax and recover naturally. With regular use, the hot tub offers long-lasting joint health, relief, and peace of mind.
Deep, Restorative Sleep - Many homeowners use the hot tub to combat sleep issues. Whether it’s the occasional bout of insomnia, or a pattern of restless sleep, massaging water can help. It has to do with heat and how elevated temperature causes a spike in body temperature. A 20-minute soak is relaxing, but it also sets the stage for a deep, peaceful transition from awake to sleep. Use the spa before bed and drift off naturally, sleep soundly and with confidence that you’re giving your body the time it needs to repair and rejuvenate.
Stress Management - Stress and anxiety left unchecked can lead to serious health conditions. From depression to heart disease, tension and anxiety that’s allowed to linger is never a good thing. A hot tub can be customized to deliver personalized hydromassage, targeting areas on the body that need the most work. Relaxation is effortless from the base of the neck to the shoulders and down to the feet, with powerful jets pushing streams of water at the body.
About Us
Spa Country has been serving Routt and Moffat County, Colorado since 1994 and has grown to be a premier Caldera Spas dealer through service and integrity. We still believe in old-fashioned customer care. In addition to our spa showroom, we also offer a complete line of chemicals and accessories for all of our products. We are very proud of our certified, in-house staff that will provide professional installation and familiarize you with your spa’s care and lifetime enjoyment. In addition, we have a full-time service, water maintenance, and repair department for all spa brands that will take care of all your supplies and service needs. Need service? We take great pride in providing the best service to our customers. Since the beginning, it’s been our commitment, and it’s what sets us apart from the others.
