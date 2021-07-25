Kasentex Home Introduce the Perfect Kid's Bedding Set
New York, NY, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What's included in a bedding set? You would expect everything from sheets to pillow cases. However some bed sets include a comforter and a pillow case. Some bed sets on Amazon include two pillows. However the Kasentex Bed In A Bag Comforter Bedding Set includes a minimum of 5 different pieces including a pillow cases and bed sheets.
"We wanted to give parents a bedding set which included all the necessary pieces. There is nothing worse than having to purchase multiple different items especially if they don't match," says Kasentex Social Coordinator Gloria Randall.
People who have used the item seems to agree:
"... it is difficult to find complete sets for Twin beds," Schelley indicates and "I’m very happy with this comforter set. My daughter enjoys it and it feels as comfortable as it looks," says Tina.
For more information visit Kasentex.com or Amazon via https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BPKLMQ7
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
