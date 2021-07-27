Inaugural USA Version of One Voice Awards® Taps Iowa Voice Actor Nominee in Two Categories
Barker earns nods for Best Gaming; Best Political VO Performances; Final Category Winners to be announced August 28, 2021 in Dallas, TX.
Emmetsburg, IA, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Emmy® and multiple award-winning voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker has been named as a short-listed nominee in two different categories of the inaugural One Voice Awards (USA)®. 2021 is the first year that a broad One Voice Awards® recognition comes to North America, highlighting voice actors residing in the U.S. & Canada. Barker has received category nominations for: Gaming - Best Performance - Male (1 of 7 named) and Political Commercial - Best Performance - Male (1 of 6 named), respectively. With receipt of a recent nomination in the 2021 UK version of the One Voice Awards (UK)® (for Best International Voiceover Performance (male)), 5 total One Voice® nominations have been garnered by the Iowa-based voice actor in the last four years. Touted as “the open and fair approach to recognizing and awarding the best talent in the global Voiceover industry,” the One Voice Awards (USA)® nominees and winners result from some 2700 initial submissions in 32 different voting categories and are selected by an anonymous panel of independent judges, representing expertise from across the professional Voiceover community. The One Voice Awards USA® ceremony is the anticipated capstone event for the stateside incarnation of the One Voice Conference (USA)®, August 26 – 29, 2021.
Barker responded to the latest nominations, saying, “The new One Voice Awards USA® opens up the overall level of Voice Talent recognition to those talented and well-versed professional voice actors here in the U.S. and Canada, including many friends and colleagues for whom I have immense respect. So honored to be counted among the nominees in these two very competitive One Voice USA® categories. It is truly exciting and affirming.”
A full list of all One Voice Award 2021 (USA)® nominees can be found at: https://usa.onevoiceconference.com/one-voice-awards-usa-2021/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. He is presently heard featured in a national broadcast spot as a distinctive voice for Google’s Chromebook brand, among work for other clients. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the past. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented nationally by DDO Artists Agency with talent agency offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Find The One Voice Conference / One Voice Awards Online:
Website: www.onevoiceconference.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OneVoiceConf/
Twitter: @OneVoiceConf
Find Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:
Website: www.bobarker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bo-Barker-Voiceovers-379434568733517/
Twitter: @BoBarkerVO
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BoBarkerVoiceovers
