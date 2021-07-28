PGA Labs Launches New Website
PGA Labs, a leading technology-led market intelligence and research services firm, is excited to announce the launch of our new website taking effect this week.
Delhi, India, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PGA Labs, a leading technology-led market intelligence and research services firm, is excited to announce the launch of our new website taking effect this week. After months of rigorous hard work and meticulous planning, PGA Labs is proud to present an updated version of its website which is focused on value creation and better user experience. The company’s continued commitment to staying up to date with the latest market trends and improving responsiveness have been the key reasons for developing this website.
The streamlined, modern design offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface, and engaging content to help website visitors better comprehend our solutions and offerings. The new website follows the same web address as earlier, which is www.pgalabs.in.
Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, PGA Labs said, “Our goal is to simplify the user experience. The offerings section is deeper and content-rich for users to find exactly what they are looking for, quickly. Also, the case study section on the new website shows how we have helped companies achieve better results with high-quality research-driven decision making.”
Praneet Singhal, Associate Director, PGA Labs said, “We are excited about the launch of our revamped website. The website reflects the same principles of agility, accuracy, and comprehension as our research capabilities. The new website will increase our reach and effectively communicate who we are, what we stand for, and our solutions. This is a fundamental step in the process of refining browsing experience for the PGA Labs clients and stakeholders.”
PGA Labs’ team of 100+ Consultants, Data Scientists, Designers, Developers, and Research Analysts spread across major metros in India, is focused on a unique IP-and-technology-led approach across 30+ industries. This enables the company to answer the ‘what and why’ of the research output to its clients. They continually work with clients across sizes and verticals in over 40 countries including India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and the USA, solving a wide variety of organizational and business challenges through actionable research-led insights. The company claims to be 50 percent faster to outcomes achieving over 95 percent accuracy.
Over the last few years, PGA Labs has executed primary surveys of around 5 million respondents across user experience, online usage behavior, key selection criteria, NPS, and feedback, among others. The company has deep experience in product benchmarking, competitive intelligence, and benchmarking of leading players across users, quality, growth, etc.
The team at PGA Labs will be frequently adding new, exciting, and interesting content to the website to reflect the growth and opportunities taking place at the company. Clients and website visitors can share any feedback, comments, or suggestions about the website. For more information on the services the company provides, contact the PGA Labs team at contact@pgalabs.in
For media queries, please contact pr@pgalabs.in
About PGA Labs
Part of the Praxian Global group of companies, PGA Labs focuses on technology-led market intelligence and research for businesses across verticals. PGA Labs team has built a proprietary respondent panel of more than 5 million consumers which enables rapid surveying and insights. Similarly, it is a ready network of more than 100,000 B2B professionals that makes expertise and insights available on tap to the clients. Present in 4 strategic locations in India, Praxian Global works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.
Visit www.pgalabs.in
Contact
Diksha Bhutani
935-413-7148
www.praxisga.com
Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
