LVG Learning & Networking Welcomes Keith Beecham as Director
Vision, inspiring, communicative. These are all qualities of new director, Keith Beecham.
London, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “I can think of no better to lead LVG's Destination Marketing & Learning values. I am delighted to welcome Keith to our board of directors,” said Seda Caylak, LVG's CEO. “He brings deep expertise in destination marketing of particular relevance to our transformation agenda, together with broad experience in business operations. I am confident that our board will benefit from Keith’s insights and global perspective as we continue to focus on executing our strategy and delivering value for our members and partners.”
After decades in tourism senior roles, Keith has joined LVG Learning. An experienced CEO, global marketer and strategist, Keith’s teams have helped transform destinations’ visitor economies performances. He has always championed innovation in how destinations work with suppliers and trade buyers to build sustainable businesses. He is therefore especially delighted to have joined LVG Learning – a passionate group of tourism professionals working hard to support destinations, hospitality and tourism suppliers and travel trade buyers across the globe. With rising anxieties about sustainable tourism all over the planet and recovery from the pandemic top of mind, Keith is confident that the solutions offered by LVG Learning are what’s needed now.
In his role at LVG, Keith Beecham is responsible for aligning digital learning at destination marketing and networking process development to drive execution across all LVG businesses. He also provides business direction to extend LVG's strategy across its NTO, DMO, CVB partners and connectivity businesses. Before joining LVG, he was executive CEO of Visit Jersey and Overseas Network Director of Visit Britain.
Online education and networking are the latest craze in the global tourism market. The LVG Learning and Networking platform, founded in 2020, is a 3-sided marketplace that connects tourism professionals for a diverse set of solutions. A revolutionary feature is their commitment to using the latest in education technology for the tourism industry. The platform not only provides a myriad of diverse opportunities but also includes cost-effective solutions for all corners of the trade, combining a modern marketing and networking approach.
