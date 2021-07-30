Launch Potato Named a Top 100 Best Company for the 4th Consecutive Year
Delray Beach, FL, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For the fourth consecutive year, Launch Potato has been named a Best Company To Work For by Florida Trend. This announcement comes after one of the most challenging years companies have experienced as it relates to business performance and employee retention.
“This award is an honor especially given the pandemic. We faced an uphill battle, but we embraced change, pivoted, had difficult conversations, and found a way through the last 18 months together,” says Chief of Staff Kristopher Osborne. “Being named a Best Company for the fourth consecutive year is validation that our talent philosophy of putting people and culture first works."
The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
About Launch Potato
Launch Potato is a digital media company with a portfolio of brands and technologies. As The Discovery and Conversion Company, Launch Potato is a leading connector of advertisers to customers at all parts of the consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase.
Launch Potato’s brands and technologies help customers discover new products and services that make their lives better.
The company is headquartered in vibrant downtown Delray Beach, Florida, with a unique international team across more than a dozen countries. A pioneering advocate of remote work, Launch Potato's success comes from a diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. The company is always looking for like-minded teammates and partners. If you’re interested in joining, go to launchpotato.com/careers.
Les Juico
305-697-6515
https://launchpotato.com
