NationalLink, Inc. Announces Appointment of Waldo Banks as VP of Sales & Marketing
Glendora, CA, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NationalLink Inc., a leader in ATM Solutions, Cash Management Programs and Bankcard Processing, today announced the appointment of Waldo Banks as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
Waldo is a visionary senior level executive with over 20 years of experience in a broad range of leadership roles. He brings proven business acumen to his position at NationalLink, with former executive sales, digital marketing and business development roles in the cash management, banking and financial services industries.
Waldo is a graduate of Morehouse College, and the Executive Program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He has built a legacy of success beginning with his Market Development role with American Express in 2000, followed by his role as Business Development Manager, Financial Market, with Brink’s Armored, and National Business Consultant with CU Solutions Group. Waldo recently partnered with prominent Credit Unions in bringing operational and customer service excellence to their Member Experience Program with Technology, Security and Digital Marketing solutions.
“We are very pleased to have a leader with Waldo’s skills set and robust experience at NationalLink. He will be invaluable to us in leading our team towards our ambitious goals in corporate growth. He is an asset and ambassador at National Link for his solid relationships throughout the industry,” said NationalLink founder and Present Sam Kandah. “I am very pleased, humbled and honored to join the NationalLink family at this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Banks. He continued, “NationalLink has been a leader in the ATM and Cash Management industry for 25 years, and I unequivocally feel that NationalLink has the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions to address a broad set of customer requirements. I am excited and looking forward to working with the NationalLink leadership team to expand into new markets and customer segments, and to further strengthen our market position as the largest independent ATM deployer in the US.”
For more information about NationalLink, Inc., contact Director of Marketing Pamela Farley at Tel: 800-363-9835, Ext. 372.
